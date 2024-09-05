Lakers News: Max Christie Compares His Game To Clippers’ Cam Christie

Los Angeles Lakers guard Max Christie got one of the best gifts a professional athlete could ask for when his brother, Cam Christie, was drafted just down the street to join the L.A. Clippers. While they aren’t on the same team, they get a chance to live with one another and learn the ropes of the NBA and the city of L.A. together, something many people never get to experience.

Max is entering his third NBA season when Cam enters his first, meaning that the Lakers guard has the ability to teach his younger brother a thing or two as it comes up. He also gets to watch as Cam forges his own path in the league and learns how to become an effective NBA player.

The Lakers’ Christie brother spoke about the joy of seeing Cam getting drafted, where he got drafted and why it’s going to be so wonderful to have him in the same city, via Jovan Buha of The Athletic:

“Yeah, that week was a phenomenal week for the Christie family. I signed my deal a couple days later and he got drafted too, so it was really good for our family. With him being on the Clippers, that’s arguably the best case scenario you could ever ask for. Especially as two brothers, we’re both playing in the same city, just for opposite teams. So it’s really cool, and it’s really cool for me as the older brother to kind of see him progress and kind of go through the things that I went through and how he’s building his own path, creating his own path and his own way. So we’re going to be together a lot this season, when we’re both at home. So looking forward to watching him go through his career and his journey the first four years that he’s signed for.”

While Max and Cam are both guards that are considered solid on the defensive end with a consistent offensive game, the Lakers guard spoke about some of the major differences between himself and his brother:

“It’s a good question. I think we’re a little similar. I think he lives in the mid range more than I do. I like the mid range but that’s his bread and butter his go-to. I think for me, when it comes to offense, 3-point shooting is probably my trademark. He loves shooting off the bounce and I think for his first few years he’s going to have to adjust a bit, being the rookie. You have to be able to, especially on a Clippers team with James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, you have to be able to spot up, they’re going to have most of the touches. That’s something he excelled at in college, excelled at in high school. And he can still shoot and score the ball at all three levels. He’s a really skilled player, he’s been around me for a long time, we’ve worked out together. So we push each other and we’re both pretty good players. He’s going to have a good career ahead of him.”

Cam is obviously not going to be able to play on-ball the way he would like alongside some of the stars of the Clippers roster, but luckily, he has Max nearby to help him adjust his game to becoming a more suitable role player in his early years.

This figures to be an ascendant year for Max with the Lakers, and it will be all the more fulfilling to have Cam right by his side.

Max Christie gets 73 rating in NBA 2K25

NBA 2K25 released their full ratings for the soon-to-be-released game. Max received a lower rating with a 73 overall.

The Lakers player that could see his rating rise the most this season is Max, though. He is only a 73 right now but after signing a long-term deal to remain with the team, the expectation is that he will be a fixture in JJ Redick’s rotation this year. And if that is the case, then Christie will have a chance to show the type of 3-and-D player he can be in this league.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!