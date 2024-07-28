Lakers News: Max Christie Excited To Compete Against Brother Cam Christie On Clippers

For Los Angeles Lakers guard Max Christie, the hope is that with a new head coach in JJ Redick he can get a more sustained role than his previous two seasons.

Former head coach Darvin Ham would give often Christie limited minutes during the regular season and did not increase his workload despite some positive play. But with Spencer Dinwiddie and Taurean Prince finding new teams, there is an opportunity for a considerable role next season for Christie.

As he starts coming into his own as an NBA player, his younger brother Cam was recently drafted by the L.A. Clippers. This adds a new wrinkle to the Battle of L.A. with one Christie on each team.

Max admits it is going to be cool to compete against Cam while also watching him play when they are not facing each other, via Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points:

“I think I mean the [Lakers-Clippers] rivalry is always there,” Max Christie added. “But I think, for the most part, it’s just gonna be cool competing against him in those kind of games. It’s gonna be cool watching him from afar even going to some games as well It’s really cool seeing him be here.”

Cam shares that same sentiment as when they are both on the floor, it is going to be a cool experience for them and their family:

“I think it’s going to be super fun, obviously,” Cam Christie smiled. “When we both take the court together for the first time, I think it’s going to be a real experience for me, for him, our parents, really everybody involved with our whole process. I think it’s going to be super cool. So I’m super excited to see how that shakes out.”

With the Clippers moving into their own arena next season, the element of competing under the same roof is gone. But seeing two brothers battling out after spending the majority of their lives working to get to this point will be a cool sight to see.

As time passes, it will be intriguing to see which brother has bragging rights when the dust settles.

Max Christie switching jersey to No. 12

When Cam Christie got drafted, he chose to wear No. 12 for the Clippers, which prompted Max to ultimately switch his number to No. 12 as well to match with his brother.

Previously, Taurean Prince wore No. 12 last season and now both Christies have matching numbers, further showcasing their support for one another since both have made it to the NBA.

