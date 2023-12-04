Lakers News: Max Christie Finding Footing In Rotation

There were high hopes for Max Christie coming into his second season with the Los Angeles Lakers as he showed off a much more improved game during Summer League.

However, Christie found himself in and out of the lineup as Darvin Ham opted to play Cam Reddish ahead of him. Despite that, Christie never complained and got his chance to shine after injuries sapped the team of its wing depth.

The second-year guard made the most of his opportunities and showed Ham and his teammates that he is deserving of more minutes. Christie took on the challenge of guarding opposing teams’ best perimeter player, a tall task that he later said he enjoyed.

It can be difficult for any player to catch a rhythm when they’re not playing consistently, but Christie explained that his job was always to remain professional.

“I think just being professional and staying ready as much as possible,” Christie said. “We got guys coming back and I was pressed into service five games in a row I think I started and then we got guys coming back now so that could shake things up a bit. But for me, just being professional at all times and not getting too high, getting too low. I can’t control my minutes, that’s not in my control, all I can do is go out there and play as hard as I can, give as much effort as I can and try to help the team win.”

The former second-round pick also acknowledged knocking down shots can be tough when he’s waiting for his name to be called.

“Yeah, it’s definitely difficult when you’re in and out [of the rotation], for sure. But part of my job is making sure that I’m staying ready at all times. Obviously I’m not only getting shots in games, I got time to practice outside of practice, in practice, I got plenty of time to work on my shot. So that’s the way I stay in rhythm if I’m not necessarily in the rotation all the time. Staying in the gym, working on my shot all the time and staying professional and ready is how I continue to build my rhythm.”

The scouting department may have found another gem in Christie, who carries himself well and is able to contribute when the time calls for it.

Rui Hachimura sitting against Rockets was precautionary

The wings on the tea mare finally getting healthy, though Rui Hachimura didn’t play against the Houston Rockets. Although Hachimura was declared active, Darvin Ham opted to sit him as a precaution after his pregame workout didn’t go as smoothly as they hoped.

