Lakers News: Max Christie Looking To Learn As Much As Possible During Rookie Season

Rookie Max Christie has seen a lot of action in the 2022 preseason, playing in all three of the Los Angeles Lakers’ games this week.

Christie has spent the most time on the floor of all Lakers players so far. He’s clocked in 25.1 minutes per game, averaging 6.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists. The No. 35 pick is shooting just 28% from the field and 14.3% from downtown, but the Lakers knew he would need time to elevate his jump shot to NBA standards.

After Wednesday’s 114-99 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the 19-year-old told Spectrum SportsNet’s Mike Trudell he’s using the opportunity to get extended minutes on the floor to familiarize himself with L.A.’s system and NBA basketball in general:

“Mostly just learning as much as I can and just getting my feet wet with the system. Obviously, there’s a new coaching staff, it’s almost like a whole new team. So getting assimilated to the NBA game and their system, and then learning from as much people as possible. We got three, four Hall-of-Famers on this team. I can learn from them and the vets just as much as I can so when my opportunity [to play] does come, I’m ready to go.”

Christie’s shooting might still be raw despite plenty of upside in that area. However, the Michigan State alum’s defense — one of the reasons L.A. drafted him — has already shown during the preseason.

And Christie has confirmed he’s been trying to learn some tricks from Lakers defensive lynchpin Patrick Beverley — who’s publicly praised the young guard for his willingness to learn:

“A lot of it is defensively. But mostly, just learning as much as I can. Like I said, just trying to learn as much as I can, see how I can apply it to the game and in my own situation. Like you said, being a sponge is really important. So I’m trying to observe and, learn as much as I can within the system my first year.”

Christie’s minutes will likely decrease in the second part of the preseason as the Lakers don’t have another back-to-back game before the 2022-23 season starts. Head coach Darvin Ham has said he won’t play L.A.’s biggest starts on the rear end of back-to-backs in the lead-up to the new campaign’s tip-off, opening up the opportunity for the 6-foot-6 guard to start against the Timberwolves.

Also, Lonnie Walker IV returned in the loss to Minnesota and Dennis Schroder will reportedly soon join L.A. after sorting out his visa issues, likely absorbing some of the minutes Christie has enjoyed so far during the preseason,

Jesse Buss explains why Lakers drafted Christie

Last month, director of scouting Jesse Buss once again explained why the Lakers used their No. 35 pick to draft Christie in this year’s draft. “There were a lot of talented guys left on the board,” Buss said.

“We felt comfortable with Max because getting him here with Coach Ham and his staff, Max is going to develop into a pretty good player, long term, for us.”

Buss added he first watched Christie live in action over three years ago when he attended the SC 30 camp — and the Lakers executive recalled the young guard already stood out among his peers then.

