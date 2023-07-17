Lakers News: Max Christie Named To All-Summer League Second Team

The Las Vegas Summer League is all about rookies getting their first taste of NBA basketball, players trying to gain a training camp invite and young players showing their teams how they have developed since the season ended. The latter was the case for Los Angeles Lakers guard Max Christie.

After a rookie season in which he showed some flashes as to what he could potentially become, the Lakers’ second-round pick in 2022 came into this summer looking to show he is ready for a regular rotation spot. And without a doubt in Las Vegas Christie looked every part of a player who should be receiving regular minutes next season.

While he missed the final two games due to a minor injury, Christie still did enough to be named to the NBA 2K24 All-Summer League Second Team, via NBA PR:

In the three games he appeared in, Christie led the Lakers in scoring at 19.0 points per game to go along with 6.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.3 blocks. Additionally, he shot 50% from 3-point range on four attempts per game and made all 19 of his free throw attempts in Vegas.

Christie showed everything the Lakers hoped he would during the summer. He looked far more comfortable with the ball in his hands, attacking off the dribble, finishing at the rim while also showing off his midrange game. He won’t be expected to do much of that with the Lakers already having a number of players to take on the creator role, but his growth in that area is promising.

When the Lakers selected Christie in the draft last season it was clear that he had all the makings of an ideal 3-and-D wing and it looks as if everything is all beginning to come together. If he continues to develop, it will be very hard for Darvin Ham to keep him out of the rotation when the season begins.

The reason there are three guards on the Second Team is because Christie and L.A. Clippers guard Xavier Moon tied in the voting. The First Team consists of Keyonte George (Utah Jazz), Sam Merrill (Cleveland Cavaliers, Cam Whitmore (Houston Rockets), Hunter Tyson (Denver Nuggets) and Orlando Robinson (Miami Heat) with Whitmore taking home MVP honors.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham praises Max Christie’s leadership in Summer League

Another area in which Christie showed some growth is as a leader. Again, on a veteran Lakers team he won’t be expected to be a leader, but it is something Darvin Ham wanted to see from him this summer and the Lakers coach wasn’t disappointed.

Ham spoke about how he told Christie prior to Summer League that he wanted to see him step up as a leader on this team and Ham believes he did just that.

