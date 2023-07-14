Lakers News: Max Christie Not Surprised ‘Superhuman’ LeBron James Is Coming Back For 21st Season

The Los Angeles Lakers are just about done with the offseason as they’ve got 13 players under contract for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

The Lakers accomplished their goals of retaining their core of young players while also adding more depth and talent at certain positions. Los Angeles now looks poised to build off their Western Conference Finals run and become a legitimate threat for the championship next season.

Although their free agency moves should be considered wins, the organization had to hold its breath a bit as it awaited word on LeBron James’ future. James hinted at possibly retiring after the team was swept by the Denver Nuggets, but fortunately the Lakers and everyone else could relax after he announced at the 2023 ESPY Awards that he would be returning for Year 21.

Most people in and around the organization didn’t expect James to retire, but it was still a sigh of relief to hear him publicly announce it. Max Christie was one of those who didn’t buy James retiring and expressed his excitement about getting to play at least one more season with him, via Michael Corvo of ClutchPoints:

“I’m not surprised that he said he wasn’t going to retire, that he’s going to play another year. That dude is a superhuman, so I’m excited to play with him again for another year, hopefully for as many as we possibly can.”

James takes care of his body probably better than any player has in NBA history, so from a physical standpoint he’s more than able to play at a high level. Despite the foot injury he sustained during the 2022-23 campaign, the King has been steadily improving and should be 100 percent by the time training camp rolls around.

All in all, it’s good news to hear that James will be back as he and Los Angeles have a shot to bring home banner No. 18. The Lakers roster surrounding James is arguably as good on paper as the 2020 squad, so it’ll be interesting to watch it all pan out when the season officially begins.

LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Paul honor Carmelo Anthony at 2023 ESPY Awards

Aside from James’ announcement, the ESPYs had a touching moment when James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Paul came together to honor Carmelo Anthony.

Anthony announced his retirement earlier this offseason and it was a heartwarming gesture to see some of his closest friends get on stage and give him his flowers.

