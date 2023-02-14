Lakers News: Max Christie Offers Condolences To Families After Michigan State Shooting

While Los Angeles Lakers fans were watching the team get blown out by the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night, news began to flood the news about another deadly shooting.

Across the country on the campus of Michigan State University, a mass shooting occurred that killed three people and left five others critically wounded. Alerts were sent out to students to “run, hide, fight” after shots were reported.

Lakers rookie Max Christie was a freshman last year at Michigan State last year and offered his condolences to the families and people that were affected by the shooting. via Spectrum SportsNet:

“Obviously it’s tragic news. My thoughts and prayers with the families and people that were affected. I already checked on my guys and I know they’re safe so I’m happy about that, but to the families that were affected my thoughts and prayers are out to them.”

Christie added that the mass shooting hurt so much considering he lived on site there just less than a year ago:

“It definitely hits home. Even though it was at Michigan State, anywhere else it would’ve hit home. But the fact that it was at Michigan State a place that I called home for over a year almost and was there less than a year ago, it definitely hurts a lot. I hope everybody’s safe, but to the families that were affected my thoughts go out to them.”

The gunman was later identified as Anthony Dwayne McRae, whom the police went to search for Monday evening. McRae was found early Tuesday off campus but had died from what officials deemed to be self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

In yet another terrifying act of violence, the country is reminded of how little sports mean when the lives of innocent people are stolen from them. President Joe Biden issued a statement in the wake of the shooting, offering his own prayers but also emphasized that he will be looking to implement more gun safety laws and reforms to help prevent more of these tragedies.

Until something is done, however, the United States must mourn yet more victims to gun violence.

Lakers offer condolences and support after Monterey Park shooting

Unfortunately, the Los Angeles community has also recently experienced a terrible mass shooting after 10 people were left dead and another 10 injured during a festival to celebrate Lunar New Year in Monterey Park. The Lakers organization sent out a public message offering condolences and support to those who were affected.

