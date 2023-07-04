Lakers News: Max Christie Pleased To Show On-Ball Improvements In Summer League Debut Against Heat

The Los Angeles Lakers began Summer League play on Monday at the California Classic in Sacramento. Their first game was against the Miami Heat, which resulted in a loss for the Lakers. However, there were some flashes shown by second-year guard Max Christie.

Christie was a second-round pick a year ago that did not get a chance to see the floor much in his rookie season due to the veteran presence on the team. Heading into this upcoming season though, there is belief that he will be able to fight for some rotational minutes. Christie finished the game with 17 points, six rebounds and four assists, shooting 54% from the field in the Lakers’ 107-90 loss to the Heat.

After the game, Christie shared that even though the loss, the team is more focused on the process rather than the outcome and he is looking forward to showcasing more of his skills throughout Summer League, via Khobi Price of the Southern California News Group:

“I felt really comfortable out there, I felt more assertive, I felt more confident. I’ve had a year of experience and now I am in my sophomore season able to showcase my skills a little bit more. It felt good to be out there, I had a fun time, even though it was a loss.”

Christie did indeed seem more comfortable throughout the game with the ball in his hands, creating some shots for himself and others while getting downhill. But, the hot shooting of the Heat made it difficult for the Lakers to get out of a double-digit hole.

For Christie and the others on the roster, Summer League is the time to showcase your skills and expand your game against high-level competition. The one skill that the second-year guard worked on was his on-ball skills and was pleased with his progress:

“That was something I was definitely working on over the summer, just being able to make plays for myself and others and being comfortable with the ball in my hands. I think tonight was a good day for that. I thought I did a good job of controlling my pace, controlling the tempo, finding guys and creating for myself as well.”

This is the first game of seven for the Lakers’ Summer League squad and while there will be some ups and downs for all players on the roster, Christie should continue to build upon this performance moving forward as the leader of the team.

Lakers rookie Jalen Hood-Schifino discusses Summer League debut against Heat

Monday also marked the Summer League debut for Lakers first-round draft pick Jalen Hood-Schifino. While he struggled in his taste of professional action, shooting 6-for-19 from the field, the 17th overall pick started to look more comfortable as the game progressed.

Hood-Schifino started for the Lakers against the Heat and finished with 15 points, five rebounds and four assists, showing some nice playmaking chops as well.

