Lakers News: Max Christie Re-Signs On Four-Year Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers announced they have officially re-signed restricted free agent Max Christie.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but it is reportedly a four-year, $32 million contract with a player option in the final year. Los Angeles previously tendered a qualifying offer to Christie to make him a restricted free agent.

Several teams were reported to have interest in signing Christie to an offer sheet once free agency officially began, but the Lakers were able to come to terms on a contract that keeps him in the organization for the foreseeable future. Although the dollar amount is higher than originally expected, this seems to indicate that Los Angeles and new head coach JJ Redick have plans to play Christie in the rotation in the upcoming 2024-25 season.

The new deal was expected as the team is bullish on Christie’s potential as a 3-and-D wing, and he showed off what he could do in limited minutes under former head coach Darvin Ham this past year. When given an opportunity to play, Christie was a plus defender who serviceably spaced the floor. Prior to that, he displayed more on-ball playmaking in Summer League which lends some optimism that he can become a contributor in that area as well.

With Christie under contract for the next four years, the team can now focus on the rest of their roster needs. Free agents like Taurean Prince are still in the mix, though Los Angeles now has Christie to lean on should the forward opt to leave in free agency.

Cam Reddish opted into his player option for the 2024-25 season, but with the Lakers facing a roster crunch he figures to be one of the first players moved in a deal to clear space. There is also the case of D’Angelo Russell, who is widely expected to be traded after opting into his player option for next season.

With several guards and forwards projected to depart from the roster, there is a clear path to minutes for Christie who could be a key rotation player. At worst, Los Angeles has another salary to throw in a deal down the line but the hope is that the young swingman develops into a core piece for the future.

