Lakers News: Max Christie Switching Jersey To No. 12

So far this offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers have only made two signings, both for returning players. One was, of course, LeBron James, while the other is promising young wing Max Christie.

Christie returned to the Lakers on a four-year, $32 million contract as the franchise believes in his potential to be a rotation player. Last season, Christie looked like someone ready to take a leap, but he was unable to crack the rotation on a consistent basis.

And with that new contract will come a new jersey number. According to NBA numerologist Etienne Catalan, Christie will be switching from No. 10 to No. 12 this season, a number which will also be worn by his younger brother:

Max Christie (@Max12Christie) is switching to No. 12 for the #Lakers. Number last worn by Taurean Prince in 2024. #nba Both Chritie brothers will wear 12 in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/CmEEItdzLN — Etienne Catalan (@EtienneCatalan) July 7, 2024

Max Christie’s younger brother Cameron Christie was drafted by by the L.A. Clippers 46th overall, so both brothers will be playing in Los Angeles. The two are close so it is possible that they decided to do this together and share the same number for the rival teams.

More important for Christie will be carving out a role in the Lakers’ rotation this season. He showed flashes when given opportunities last year but will undoubtedly be looking for a more consistent role as a 3-and-D wing. He certainly has the tools to be an impact player for the Lakers this season.

He is an excellent defender, which the Lakers need on the perimeter, and has shown the ability to shoot well from 3-point range. Christie is also an excellent rebounder for his position, regularly coming down with boards in traffic thanks to his strong hands and athleticism. With new head coach JJ Redick now at the helm, the opportunity for the Lakers’ newest No. 12 to take that next step in his development is right in front of him.

Austin Reaves predicts breakout season from Max Christie with Lakers this season

Someone else who believes in Max Christie is his Lakers teammate Austin Reaves. When asked who he feels will have a breakout season for the Lakers this season, Reaves singled out Christie, assuming he was back as the guard hadn’t re-signed at the time.

“I’m gonna assume Max is back and I’m gonna say Max,” Reaves said. “Assuming everything, I don’t know the plans or anything so once again don’t quote me, but I think if Max is back he’s gonna have an opportunity with JJ as well that I think JJ can unlock Max.

“He’s super athletic, can guard the ball but also is a really good cutter. And that’s something that we also talked about the other day being able to cut off ball with Bron and AD having it in their hands cause everybody’s paying attention to them. So I think Max will have one of those years where the numbers might not be crazy, but if you look at all the advanced analytics his effectiveness to winning is gonna be special.”

