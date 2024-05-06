Lakers News: Max Christie Wanted To Get An Opportunity In Nuggets Series

Despite a competitive series, the Los Angeles Lakers were unable to overcome the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs for the second consecutive year.

Los Angeles was better-equipped to handle Denver because of the health of LeBron James and Anthony Davis coupled with a better bench. However, the Lakers only managed to take one game off the Nuggets and exited the postseason after losing in Game 5.

The Nuggets also seemed to hold the advantage in the series because of their collective size, length and outside shooting while the Lakers were somewhat limited in their ability to adjust. However, what was curious was that former head coach Darvin Ham didn’t try to turn to Max Christie to give the perimeter defense a boost.

Christie rode the bench for the entire series and he admitted he felt like he could’ve helped Los Angeles.

“Yeah, I really wanted to be out there for sure,” Christie said. “Tonight sucks seeing us get eliminated because I really feel like I could’ve helped this team.

“But I think that’s what everybody feels like when they’re not playing, everybody wants to be out there. But we played really hard, Denver gave us a lot of problems and I think we adjusted really well over the course of the series. We got a game last game and were really close this game, so it’s just part of the season. Hopefully have a great summer and try to rebuild and come back stronger.”

Christie fell out of the rotation midway through the 2023-24 season despite having some strong flashes when he did get minutes. He was an excellent point of attack defender who did well chasing over screens, though his lack of consistency from the 3-point line is likely what landed him on planted on the bench.

The second-year guard will be a restricted free agent this summer and could return to Los Angeles if he doesn’t receive a larger offer from another team. Christie still possesses some upside, the Lakers should try to bring him back.

Kyrie Irving says to ask GMs and presidents why he and Lebron James didn’t reunite on Lakers

The Lakers are expected to chase after a star player this summer, though one of the names listed is Kyrie Irving who’s currently working on a title run with the Dallas Mavericks. Irving admitted he thought about what it would be like to reunite with James on the Lakers, but said to ask the general managers and team presidents why it didn’t happen.

