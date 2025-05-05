Lakers News: Maxi Kleber Feeling Healthy Heading Into Offseason

With the Los Angeles Lakers facing elimination, JJ Redick was short on rotation options, particularly in the frontcourt.

After playing just five players for the entire second half of their Game 4 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Redick was searching for different looks and someone else that could make an impact.

Maxi Kleber ended up getting an opportunity as he returned in Game 5 after missing the last three months with a broken foot. In fact, Kleber’s five minutes off the bench marked his first playing time with the Lakers after being acquired in the Luka Doncic trade.

Kleber scored two points and had one turnover, not making much of an impact in L.A.’s loss. That could be expected being thrown into the fire of an elimination game after missing so much time.

Most importantly though was the Kleber came out of the game feeling healthy. “Body feels good,” he said after the game. “Overall, obviously not happy about the loss.”

The focus for Kleber and the Lakers shifts to the offseason, where he will work on getting ready for next season now that he is fully healthy.

“Fully focused on getting ready and getting in the best shape I can,” Kleber said.

Kleber has one year left on his contract at $11 million and while that could be used as salary ballast in a trade, if he does return to the Lakers then he will give them a small-ball five option that can spread the floor and has a familiarity playing with Doncic.

JJ Redick wants Lakers to get into ‘championship shape’ this offseason

This offseason will be a big one for Maxi Kleber and other Lakers players as head coach JJ Redick expressed the need for them to get into better shape after struggling in the fourth quarters of their playoff games.

“I’ll start with the offseason and the work that’s required in an offseason to be in championship shape and we have a ways to go as a roster,” Redick said at his end-of-the-season press conference. “And certainly there were individuals that were in phenomenal shape. There’s certainly other ones that could have been in better shape. It’s where my mind goes immediately is we have to get in championship shape.

“And then I know Rob talks about the roster…look I think this group we figured out a way to make it work. I have full confidence in all the guys and you certainly want individual improvement. But then you gotta figure out whatever that roster looks like on October 1st, again it’s resetting how do I maximize this group, how does our coaching staff maximize that group. And it could be different. May 1, June 1, July 1, August 1, you have to be prepared for that. And ultimately it’s about trying to maximize the group, whatever that group looks like.”

