Lakers News: Maxwell Lewis Not Focused On Scoring In Summer League

Los Angeles Lakers forward Maxwell Lewis is among the rare second-year players opting to play a major role in Summer League. For most second-year draftees, Summer League is often skipped as they prepare for their role with their team for the actual regular season. But Lewis, knowing minutes are no guarantee in 2024-25, is using this as an opportunity.

Lewis is hoping to showcase a variety of skillsets that he believes will show the Lakers that he can help win games this season. In the Las Vegas Summer League opener, Lewis finished with six points on 2-for-8 from the field. But he also had four rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block.

And that’s exactly the type of game lewis is going for as he tries to focus on the little things that he’ll actually use this season, according to Khobi Price of the Southern California News Group:

“It’s not all about just scoring 30 [points],” Lewis, the Lakers’ 2023 second-round pick, said after the team’s practice on Sunday. “Because the job you’re doing right now in summer league, most of those guys aren’t doing that in the NBA setting. That’s just real.”

Second-year players often come into Summer League and dominate with their scoring. But Lewis, knowing he won’t be asked to be a heavy scorer for the Lakers, opted for a different approach. He wants to prove himself defensively and with hustle stats:

“Just defense,” Lewis said. “Just knowing coverages and just being more IQ-wise smarter on defense. And just catching and shooting. I feel like I haven’t shot the ball well so far in summer league, but I know it’s gonna come. I’m still high in confidence.” Lewis added: “Guarding on the ball, just one-on-one, coming off handoffs, coming off ball screens. And just talking, being a low man, not getting backdoored, just little things like that.”

It’s unclear exactly what role Lewis might play for the Lakers this season. It’s likely he’s asked to do more than he did last season, but L.A.’s roster is relatively full. But regardless, he’s staying ready for anything and showing that he can do multiple things to be a valuable piece.

Lakers still seeking first Summer League win

The Lakers face the Boston Celtics on Monday night in Las Vegas looking for their first win of Summer League. They went 0-3 at the California Classic and were crushed by the Houston Rockets in the Las Vegas opener.

