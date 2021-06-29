Lakers News: Metta World Peace Doing Reddit AMA On Tuesday Morning

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a ton of great players over the years, but perhaps none more interesting than Metta World Peace, formerly known as Ron Artest.

Artest was the infamous Indiana Pacers player that ran into the stands to fight a fan during the Malice at the Palace in Detroit in 2004, but since then, he has taken all the right steps to repair his image and is one of the most beloved former Lakers.

World Peace was a bit of a rival to Kobe Bryant for many years before coming to L.A., but that all changed when he joined the Lakers and won the first and only championship of his career in 2010. Bryant learned to trust World Peace arguably more than any of his teammates during that run, and the latter rewarded the former with a big three in the final minute of Game 7 of the NBA Finals to help defeat the rival Boston Celtics.

Even though his playing days are over, World Peace continues to interact with his fans on social media, and that will be the case on Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. PT as he announced he is doing an AMA (ask me anything) on Reddit:

World Peace played six of his final seven NBA seasons with the Lakers across two stints. He remained involved with the organization after retiring in 2017, serving as a player development coach for the South Bay Lakers in 2017-18.

Even though he is no longer actively involved in coaching, he remains very involved in sports media as the founder of the Artest Media Group.

It will be interesting to see what type of questions he gets from fans on Reddit on Tuesday morning considering there is no shortage of topics to discuss when it comes to his life. Current Lakers star Anthony Davis recently did a Reddit AMA as well though and fans got a bit rowdy with their questions, so hopefully that isn’t the case this time around.

Pippen uses Bryant as example to call Jackson racist

World Peace’s former teammate, Bryant, and former coach, Phil Jackson, were recently in the news because of NBA legend Scottie Pippen.

Pippen played under Jackson with the Bulls, of course, and he used the way the coach called out Bryant in his book many years ago as evidence that he is racist. Bryant and Jackson repaired their relationship and went on to win two more championships together, so there is no doubt he would feel differently on the matter if he were alive today although Pippen is certainly allowed to carry that opinion.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!