Lakers News: Michael Jordan Congratulates LeBron James On All-Time Scoring Record

It was a monumental moment for Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James when he passed Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the league’s all-time leading scorer in NBA history.

James, who is still in shock about holding the prestigious scoring record, has felt the love and respect from current and former NBA players. His partner in crime in L.A Anthony Davis said that James’ new record is ‘well-deserved.’

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, who James grew up idolizing, also congratulated him. TMZ’s Michael J. Babcock tweeted what Jordan had to say about James breaking the all-time scoring record. Jordan, who has always publicly shown admiration for James, does it once again when it was the King’s moment under the spotlight:

“Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement. It’s a testament to his hard work, longevity, and his great skill.” – Michael Jordan on LeBron James breaking NBA all-time scoring record. — michael j. babcock (@mikejbabcock) February 8, 2023

In light of James becoming the new all-time leading scorer in the NBA comes the debate of who is the greatest player of all time between James and Jordan. It is a conversation that will never end, and may never have a definitive answer to it. But the respect Jordan showed to James should not be overlooked.

The focus after James becoming the league’s all-time leading score should be the greatness the NBA has seen as a whole instead of comparing two of the greatest players to ever play the game in their respective eras. That is the nature of sports, but regardless, it is awesome to see there is a clear mutual respect between the two.

James says he learned fadeaway because of Jordan

To break the scoring record, James went to his patented fadeaway midrange jumper that everyone in the arena and watching at home knew would be going in.

Before breaking the record, LeBron revealed that Jordan is the reason he learned that fadeaway in the first place, wanting to emulate his idol even if it looks a little different.

