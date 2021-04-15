Lakers News: Michael Jordan To Present Kobe Bryant At 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame Ceremony

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who was elected into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in the class of 2020, will be presented by Michael Jordan in this year’s ceremony.

The ceremony is slated to occur on May 15 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut, with more than 50 Hall of Famers expected to join the crowd for the event, along with the various presenters.

Class of 2020 members were asked to choose a previous Hall of Fame inductee to accompany and present them to the audience; who the new Hall of Famers selected is based on their personal choice or family members’ choice if being recognized posthumously.

For Bryant, who tragically passed away in a helicopter crash in January 2020, his wish will be granted. Back in 2017, he stated he wanted either Jordan or Phil Jackson to have the honors of presenting him, because making the Hall of Fame was practically a given.

The presentation will no doubt be an emotional moment for all involved. Jordan also gave an extremely heartfelt speech at Staples Center in honor of Bryant’s legacy and accomplishments, with the infamous words, “When Kobe Bryant died, a piece of me died.”

Bryant played all 20 of his seasons with the Lakers and made the All-Star Game in 18 of them, one of the highest marks of any NBA player. He also helped hoist five trophies for the Purple and Gold, winning Finals MVP in two of them.

The Black Mamba also made the All-NBA First Team 11 times, the All-NBA Second Team twice and the All-NBA Third team twice, while making the All-NBA Defensive First Team nine times and the All-NBA Defensive Second Team three times. The list of accomplishments he garnered is extensive.

This day is no doubt a moment Bryant anticipated, but fans of his game and work ethic will still be able to appreciate and cherish all he brought to the sport as a revolutionary and influential figure.

Thomas wore No. 24 as tribute to Bryant

Former Lakers point guard Isaiah Thomas recently signed a 10-day deal with the New Orleans Pelicans in which he chose the no. 24 jersey to wear.

Bryant served as one of Thomas’ all-time favorite players, so seeing the tribute showed how much Bryant impacted players around the league.

