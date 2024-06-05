Lakers News: Mike Breen Believes JJ Redick Can Be A ‘Great’ Head Coach

The Los Angeles Lakers appear close to answering who’ll be the franchise’s head coach as they’re reportedly zeroing in on ESPN analyst and former NBA shooting guard JJ Redick.

Despite conflicting reports that the Lakers are still a ways away from hiring someone, the sense around the league is that Redick will be formally offered the job following the conclusion of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks.

Although Redick doesn’t have any experience coaching at the NBA level, he’s well-regarded for his basketball IQ and ability to communicate both with players and media members. He also co-hosts a podcast with LeBron James which certainly doesn’t hurt his case for Lakers’ head coaching job.

Fellow broadcaster Mike Breen’s worked with Redick on several games throughout the 2023-24 season and believes he’ll be a great head coach in the league, via the Dan Le Batard Show:

“I do,” Breen said. “His knowledge of the game is scary and you can tell when he talks to coaches how they respond. When he talks to players how they respond. And you add that to his love of the game and I’d always heard from anywhere he went when he played he was a great teammate so he understands all that. You never know until a guy is in the position, but I think he has all the characteristics to be a great head coach.”

There’s no denying Redick’s basketball acumen as he’s demonstrated a clear understanding of all things from X’s and O’s to schemes on both ends of the floor. However, he’s also got a personality that seems to go over well with whomever he talks to which is a key ingredient for a good head coach.

As Breen noted, it’s hard to predict how a head coaching candidate will perform until he’s on the job, but on paper Redick’s got the qualifications teams should look for. In Los Angeles’ case, they’re betting big on his potential to be the right person for the job both in short and long-term.

Potential assistants for JJ Redick’s Lakers coaching staff

With JJ Redick seemingly set to be the Lakers’ next head coach, several names have begun to surface as potential options for his staff. So far, former head coaches like James Borrego and Scott Brooks are popular options though former players-turned assistants like Sam Cassell and Jared Dudley have been brought up as well as Rajon Rondo.

