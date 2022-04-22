Lakers News: MLB legend Ken Griffey Jr. Promises To Take His Father To LeBron & Bronny James’ First Game Playing Together

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has made it clear he will do what it takes to play with his son Bronny in the NBA.

As of now, Bronny will become draft-eligible in 2024 because of the NBA’s “one-and-done” rule. It requires players to be at least one year removed from the day they graduated high school before they can declare for the NBA Draft.

LeBron has one year left on his current contract with the Lakers and it seems like the possibility of playing with his son will factor in the decision over his next career move. “Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. … It’s not about the money at that point,” the four-time NBA champion said in February.

If LeBron’s wish come true, the James family would follow in the footsteps of Ken Griffey Sr. and his son Ken Griffey Jr., the first father-son duo to play together in a major league. However, LeBron would make history as the first-ever dad to do so in the NBA.

When that happens, Griffey Jr. said he would take his father to LeBron and Bronny’s first game together and celebrate the special moment with them, via The Sporting News:

“When that happens, I’m going to be there. I’m going to take my dad to the game. We’re actually gonna go to the game. LeBron being a Nike guy. I’m a Nike guy. I’m gonna make sure I’m there at that game. And I think it’s important that we’re all there in celebrating somebody else’s success. Because that’s the thing, when you’re in sports, you don’t celebrate you. You celebrate other people and that’s the beauty of sports. And we’re gonna celebrate hopefully in a couple of years LeBron and Bronny playing together.”

The Griffeys teamed up on the Seattle Mariners and played together for the first time in a 5-2 win against the Kansas City Royals during the 1990 MLB season.

LeBron James, Klutch Sports have had no internal discussions on possible contract extension

LeBron will become eligible for a two-year $97 million contract extension in August. However, reports claim the All-Star forward and his agency, Klutch Sports, haven’t yet discussed the possibility of extending his current deal with the Lakers.

Asked about the negotiations with the Lakers during his exit interview, James said: “When we get to that point, we’ll see.”

