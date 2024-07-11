Lakers News: Moses Brown & Trent Forrest Added To L.A. Summer League Roster
Moses Brown
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Author

Now that the California Classic is over for the Los Angeles Lakers, they are off to Las Vegas to continue their Summer League exhibition schedule. After going 0-3 in San Francisco, L.A. has clearly lacked the necessary structure and discipline to win these games.

With prominent names like Dalton Knecht, the Lakers’ No. 17 pick, and Bronny James, son of LeBron James, on the roster, the team has naturally garnered a lot of media attention. And despite some poor shooting from Bronny and Knecht, the Californ finale on Wednesday against the Miami Heat featured positive performances from both rookies.

However, as the Las Vegas portion of L.A.’s Summer League schedule kicks off on July 12, reinforcements are on the way. It was announced by the team that Moses Brown and Trent Forrest are two new additions to the Lakers Summer League roster:

Brown is a 7’2″ center out of UCLA who has bounced around the league at 25-year-old. With five seasons in the association, this is an opportunity for Brown to impress those with the Lakers or other scouts in Nevada looking at potential two-way players.

Last season, Brown played 22 games, starting five games with the Portland Trail Blazers and averaged 3.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.3 assists on 50.8% from the field. For his career, he has played 150 games, averaging 5.2 points, five rebounds and 0.2 assists on 56.3% from the field.

On the other hand, Forrest is a 6’4″ guard, who has played four seasons, splitting time with the Utah Jazz and Atlanta Hawks. Last season, he averaged 2.2 points, 1.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists on 37.8% from the field and 20% from 3-point range in 38 games.

For Forrest’s career, he has averaged 2.8 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists on 44.4% from the field and 18.5% from distance in 151 games.

Both players are looking for an opportunity to stay in the NBA, hoping to display skillsets worthy enough to earn a spot on a roster. While there are flaws in Brown and Forrest’s game, it makes sense to give them a chance given the struggles of the Lakers Summer League team so far this summer.

Blake Hinson cites JJ Redick & LeBron James as why he signed with Lakers

A bright spot during the California Classic was two-way forward Blake Hinson due to his ability to space the floor with his 3-point shooting. Hinson went undrafted but cited JJ Redick and LeBron James as why he ultimately decided to sign with the Lakers.

