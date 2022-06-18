Lakers News: Mychal Thompson Celebrates Son Klay’s Fourth Championship With Warriors

The Golden State Warriors did Los Angeles Lakers fans a huge favor and beat the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals.

James Worthy was among multiple ex-Lakers to celebrate the feat, trolling former Celtics player Cedric Maxwell. But, no one might have been happier than Mychal Thompson, the father of Warriors star Klay Thompson.

Earlier in the series, Mychal called for Laker fans to root for the Warriors over the Celtics. A Boston win would have given them their 18th banner and put them past the Lakers in total championships.

Klay had a quiet night in the clinching Game 6 victory, scoring 12 points on 5-for-20 shooting from the field in 41 minutes. The numbers might be minuscule, however, Klay only made his return to the Warriors in January after nearly three years away from the game. He suffered two of the worst injuries to an athlete in consecutive years — a torn ACL then a torn Achilles tendon. Even playing meaningful minutes in the Finals is a huge accomplishment.

It made the journey to his fourth ring sweeter and Mychal completely embraced the moment. He celebrated all night with his son, posting the moments on his Twitter account:

So good to see Klay representing the 242… pic.twitter.com/rWGEEq9gSY — Mychal Thompson (@champagnennuts) June 17, 2022

Yeah 242 weer celebratin Bahamian style pic.twitter.com/vYP6umPWND — Mychal Thompson (@champagnennuts) June 17, 2022

It dont get no better than THIS…My 3 boys with THE Trophy pic.twitter.com/aAuN1TYdVD — Mychal Thompson (@champagnennuts) June 17, 2022

Oh my Gosh…4am? I aint bin up THIS late/early since I got up to pee lonnng time ago…Wat am I DOING? I need to go to bed…Geez — Mychal Thompson (@champagnennuts) June 17, 2022

Mychal famously won two championships with the Lakers during the Showtime Era. His role as a backup center provided support for an aging Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

For younger Laker fans, Mychal is more well known for his work on the radio than on the hardwood. He is currently the radio color commentator for the Lakers alongside John Ireland.

Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal among former Lakers to congratulate Warriors

The Warriors dynasty gained more steam with their fourth championship in seven years. Laker legends familiar with being part of dynasties congratulated Golden State on its title via social media.

Magic Johnson thanked Stephen Curry for “entertaining us and putting on one of the best performances in NBA Finals history!!” Shaq welcomed Curry, Klay and Draymond Green to the four-ring club with a post on Instagram. And Abdul-Jabbar said the Warriors title was well deserved — mentioning “only the strongest prevail.”

The Lakers hope to receive the same acknowledgment this time next year.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!