Lakers News: Naomi Osaka Continues To Keep Spirit Of Kobe Bryant With Her

The impact that Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant had on the sports world cannot be quantified and continues to be felt to this day with many athletes channeling his “Mamba Mentality.”

One sport where Bryant has made a particularly big impact is the tennis world. He was close friends with Novak Djokovic and had relationships with other players as well after attending a number of big tournaments.

During the US Open currently going on in New York, Nick Kyrgios and Naomi Osaka paid tribute to Bryant by wearing his jerseys to their mixed doubles exhibition match.

Osaka then wore the jersey once again to her first-round singles match, which was an easy victory for the four-time Grand Slam championship winner.

After the match, she discussed why she continues to show love to Bryant.

“I think for me I always wear Kobe jerseys after matches and practices because I feel like a little bit, like, I can kind of keep his spirit with me,” Osaka told reporters.

Osaka and Bryant’s relationship goes back to 2019 when he attended one of her matches at the US Open. In fact, her first round matchup this year was on the same court which is what made her think of him.

“I played on the same court today,” Osaka said. “Louis Armstrong (Stadium) was the same court he came and watched my match. I honestly remember being a little bit in disbelief he was coming specifically to watch my match. Just to feel that support was unreal.”

Osaka won the US Open in both 2018 and 2020 so if looking to win it for a third time this year. After being away from the game for a while, she is back and looking better than ever, and Bryant played a big part in making that happen even though he is no longer with us.

Dodgers players continue to be inspired by Kobe Bryant

As previously mentioned, Kobe Bryant’s impact can be felt across all sports, including baseball. The Los Angeles Dodgers recently gave out Bryant jerseys at one of their games with his family in attendance and the organization donating to his foundation.

On that day, Dodgers players like Kiké Hernandez and Bobby Miller talked about how Bryant has motivated them throughout their careers in a similar fashion as Osaka.

“I hit a homer two days ago on his birthday, didn’t get in the game on Mamba Day, but today in front of the Bryant family, it was pretty special. When these days are happening and I’m wearing No. 8, I feel like not a lot of things can go wrong. I was able to enjoy the moment and put a good swing on the ball,” Hernandez said.

