Lakers News: Natalia Bryant Says Kobe Bryant Got Her Into Film, Hopes To Also Win Oscar

When it comes to Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant, his exploits on the basketball court are legendary. During his 20-year career, Bryant amassed five NBA Championships, two Finals MVPs, a league MVP, 18 All-Star appearances, as well as numerous other accolades.

For his accomplishments, Bryant was inducted into the Hall of Fame and rightfully so given his contributions to the game of basketball. However, the Lakers star continued to shine in his retirement as he eventually became the first former professional athlete to be nominated and win an Oscar for his short animated film, “Dear Basketball.”

In a sitdown with IMG Models, Bryant’s daughter Natalia Bryant revealed that her father is what inspired her to also get into film and filmmaking:

“Probably my dad because my dad and I would always watch as many movies as we can and go on like movie marathons. And then we’d also analyze as many movies as we can and talk about it for months, anywhere we’d go, we’d just keep talking about different films and how it reminds us of where we are. Like ‘oh my gosh, that architecture reminds me of this piece from this film.’ So just things like that really inspired me and I was like I want to do this forever.”

Like Bryant, Natalia is also dreaming of one day winning her own Oscar:

“I want to win an Oscar. I’m not sure for what, or for what Oscar category, but definitely that’s on my list.”

It was no surprise to see Bryant become so successful in the media industry because he had a passion for storytelling, something that was in evident display in “Dear Basketball.” In Natalia’s case, she seems to share the same enthusiasm for the craft and could be well on her way to joining her father as an Oscar winner if things break right.

Natalia is beginning to attend USC this fall, which has one of the best film schools in the country to pursue her dreams.

Shaquille O’Neal wishes he had stayed with Kobe Bryant and Lakers

During the early 2000s, Shaquille O’Neal and Bryant ruled the NBA as the superstar duo was able to accomplish the rare feat of a three-peat. Unfortunately, the Lakers ended up trading O’Neal to the Miami Heat which left the fanbase in complete shock. There is no telling how many more titles O’Neal and Bryant could have won together and the big man admitted he wished he had stayed.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!