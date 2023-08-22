Lakers News: NBA 2K24 Adds ‘LeBron Era’ To Playable Eras Mode

The NBA 2K series has always had to change and innovate in order to remain one of the biggest sports video game franchises in the world and NBA 2K24 plans on doing the same. One new addition they made in last year’s edition was the introduction of eras, in which the rules and presentation are changed to reflect different eras of NBA history, along with obviously the stars and rosters of that time.

There were four eras in NBA 2K23: the Magic vs. Bird era, the Jordan era, the Kobe era and the Modern era. Most of these time periods are pretty straightforward, though there does seem to be a bit of a gap between the Kobe and Modern eras and NBA 2K24 has now filled that gap with the obvious choice, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

According to Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points, NBA 2K24 will be adding in the LeBron era, giving the game five playable eras for fans to enjoy:

NBA 2K24 will feature a brand new era: The LeBron Era. The five playable eras: – The Modern Era

– The LeBron Era

– The Kobe Era

– The Jordan Era

– The Magic vs Bird Era pic.twitter.com/WPZEtIxG0U — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) August 22, 2023

What is great about this mode is that it allows players not just to play games with the look and feel of those specific eras but you can also go into season and franchise mode, take over teams and basically re-write NBA history. The LeBron era really gets going in the early 2010s with the game noting the rise of superteams and whether LeBron, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh can take over with the Miami Heat or the young Oklahoma City Thunder trio of Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden can stay together and become a dynasty.

It is truly a fun concept and adds yet another way to enjoy the outstanding basketball series. LeBron James is clearly the right choice to plug in there as he is responsible for the player movement that has taken over the league and now fans can enjoy that time period, and maybe Lakers fans can figure out the best way to have the franchise avoid the dark period they experienced in real life.

Lakers’ LeBron James, Austin Reaves featured on NBA 2K24 gameplay trailer

And LeBron James, as is to be expected, was featured on the official NBA 2K24 gameplay trailer throwing down a massive dunk and doing his signature crown celebration. But he wasn’t the only Lakers player to be featured.

Rising star Austin Reaves was also on the trailer doing what he does best, drawing a foul and finishing through contact and yelling “I’m Him!” as he did during the Lakers’ playoff run this year.