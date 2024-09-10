Lakers News: NBA Makes Significant Change To Replay Review System

The NBA announced that the league’s Board of Governors voted and approved a significant change to the replay review system that will affect the Los Angeles Lakers and all other teams this season and beyond.

Under the new rules, there will be an expanded use of the Coach’s Challenge when reviewing out-of-bounds violations. If a coach challenges an out-of-bounds call, the on-court officials and Replay Center will be able to review the video to determine whether a foul proximate to the violation should have been called.

The factors that will be considered in determining whether a prior uncalled foul is proximate to the out-of-bounds violation include whether the players involved in the uncalled foul are the same or different players than the ones involved in the out-of-bounds violation under review, the distance between the uncalled foul and the out-of-bounds violation under review and the time elapsed between the uncalled foul and the out-of-bounds violation under review.

So essentially, if a coach challenge a ball out of bounds and they see that it went out because of a foul that went uncalled, they can now go back and award the foul to get the call correct.

Here is an example of a play that would now be overturned under these new rules, per Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points:

This is the example the NBA gave: Kyrie Irving was able to get away with a foul on this play with Jaden McDaniels.

The NBA’s Competition Committee – which consists of players, representatives from the National Basketball Players Association, coaches, governors, team and league basketball executives, and referees – unanimously recommended this rule change to the Board of Governors.

It could affect the Lakers when LeBron James or Anthony Davis get hit driving to the basketball and no foul is called with the ball going out of bounds.

The whole point of replay review is to get a call right, and this change now gives referees and the Replay Center the ability to do that.

Lakers center Christian Wood undergoes knee surgery

Unfortunately, it looks like the Lakers are already shorthanded before training camp even starts as the organization recently announced that center Christian Wood underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and will be re-evaluated in eight weeks.

It’s a disappointing start to the season for Wood, who said he was feeling like his old self again before suffering the injury.

