Lakers News: NBA Spokesman Mike Bass Responds To LeBron James’ Comments About Condensed Season

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was in the news on Wednesday after firing off a series of tweets bashing the NBA for their actions surrounding the 2020-21 season. Specifically, he criticized the league for shortening the offseason to a historically low number of days then condensing the schedule, forcing players to play nearly every other day.

In his Twitter thread, James came to the conclusion that the NBA is at fault for the significant number of injuries happening in this year’s postseason. Already, eight All-Stars have missed at least one playoff game, which is the highest number in NBA history. However, it’s just the second round and there are two full rounds left.

Quickly, the NBA — in the form of spokesman Mike Bass — responded to James’ comments, via Marc Stein of The New York Times:

NBA spokesman Mike Bass after criticism of the league schedule from LeBron James: “Injury rates were virtually the same this season as they were during 2019-20 while starter-level and All-Star players missed games due to injury at similar rates as the last three seasons. (1/2) — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 16, 2021

More from NBA spokesman Mike Bass to @NYTSports on criticism of this season's schedule registered today by LeBron James: "While injuries are an unfortunate reality of our game, we recognize the enormous sacrifices NBA players and teams have made to play through this pandemic.” — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 16, 2021

This statement is a horrible look from the NBA for multiple reasons. First, publicly negating one of their biggest stars — who is clearly frustrated — makes them look like they care more about winning the argument than taking care of the players.

Second, saying that injuries aren’t a problem this year when comparing the numbers completely ignores what’s happening on the floor. James’ tweets were in reaction to a playoff record for most injuries in a postseason being broken, and they completely glossed over that.

The league should definitely change their attitude and take James’ claims seriously. It’s simply not beneficial for them to take this stance and not listen to the players who have been trying to say all season that injuries were an issue.

Kuzma says short turnaround impacted health

James is not the only one with this opinion league-wide. Even his teammate, Kyle Kuzma, had something to say about it.

“I think it was a big impact for sure,” explained Kuzma. “I think we all kind of felt it during the year. Going through the year having soft-tissue injuries, having little nicks and bruises as you would any season, but a little bit more this season. Not really having an offseason. I think we only had 71 days to get ready for the season, but you got to think after winning a championship, most of us took time off because that was a long haul.

“A grueling three months and to ramp it back up really quick, I felt like that’s why you see a lot of little injuries that we had and some soft tissue with AD throughout the year, but I think a longer offseason will do us all well, especially for me. I haven’t had a nice, good offseason in two years. Getting injured and obviously last year, so it’s going to be well. It’s going to do well.”

