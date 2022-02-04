Lakers News: NBA Unveils Kobe Bryant Trophy For All-Star Game MVP

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game is only a few weeks away, with some of the brightest stars from around the league set to take center stage in Cleveland, Ohio. Along with LeBron James set to represent the Los Angeles Lakers once again, the game itself will have some added flair to it with the All-Star Game MVP walking with the Kobe Bryant Trophy.

The NBA unveiled what the Kobe Bryant Trophy will look like on Thursday.

NBA unveils reimagined Kobe Bryant Trophy for Kia All-Star Game MVP Kia All-Star Game MVP trophy pays homage to Kobe Bryant's feats at All-Star as the All-Star weekend trophies receive redesigns. Learn more ⬇️https://t.co/ZX4dQSfDjS — NBA (@NBA) February 3, 2022

The Lakers legend’s name will be attached to the trophy for the MVP of the best of the best showdown during the annual event moving forward, which is fitting considering Bryant winning the award a record-tying four times during his career. He tied Hall of Famer Bob Pettit with the most in NBA history.

Unfortunately for the Lakers, only one player on the current squad will have a chance at hoisting the Kobe Bryant Trophy on Feb. 20 in Cleveland. Ironically enough, considering it will be played in Cleveland, James will be the one with a shot at adding another MVP award to his trophy case, with Anthony Davis, Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook left off the Western Conference roster.

Although only one player will be representing the Purple and Gold this season, the NBA All-Star Game will be forever changed, with players that admire what Bryant accomplished during his remarkable career being able to win a trophy with his name on it and join him in the history books as one of the All-Star Game’s best.

