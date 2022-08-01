Lakers News: NBA Veteran Thaddeus Young Loves Bronny James’ Game

The future of the NBA is bright with so much young and exciting talent coming up in the league. While Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and his fellow superstars continue to grow the game, the league is in good hands as it feels like the talent base among the young continually grows.

The 2022 NBA Draft already looks like it will bear several All-Stars after the Summer League performances of Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren, and Jabari Smith.

One name that has already been circulating among basketball circles is LeBron James Jr., better known by his nickname Bronny. As the son of the Lakers superstar, Bronny already draws enough attention on his name alone but it’s his basketball talent that also sticks out.

The younger James has already caught the eye of veterans like Thaddeus Young, who highlighted a few discernible traits of his, via Billy Witz and Adam Zagoria of New York Times:

“He’s solid as hell,” said Young. “Obviously, probably not the elite of the elite. But he’s athletic, he’s strong, he plays defense, he can shoot the ball well, he can run the point guard position, he can play off ball.”

Young summed up his feelings about Bronny’s game in just a few words:

“I love his game.”

As of now, most draft evaluators have Bronny as a likely second-round pick but that could change as he continues to grow and develop as a player. Standing at 6’2″, Bronny profiles as an undersized combo guard who has a good basketball IQ but lacks the same elite athleticism his father possesses. However, as Young notes, he has a solid frame for his age and competes defensively.

One significant factor in Bronny’s future draft hopes is that the elder James has already said he is going to team up with his son wherever he ends up. This has to be a consideration for teams when Bronny is draft eligible in 2024 as they could bolster their title chances with both the James’ on their roster.

Rutgers recruiting Bronny James

A high-profile prospect like Bronny will have his pick of colleges to choose from in the coming months. Despite being a four-star prospect, Bronny will bring attention to the program he chooses which is perhaps why Rutgers is making an unexpected push to land him.

