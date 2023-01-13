Lakers News: NBA’s L2M Report Says Troy Brown Jr. Was Not Fouled Vs. Mavs; LeBron James Fouled To End First Overtime

The NBA’s L2M report from Thursday night’s matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks includes corrections that could have changed the game’s outcome.

The biggest takeaway is that Troy Brown Jr. was not fouled near the end of regulation and LeBron James was fouled by Christian Wood to end the first overtime. Brown believed he should have gone to the line.

The report indicates that Tim Hardaway Jr. contests the shot legally and makes contact with the ball. The “high-five” follow-through contact is considered “incidental,” according to the report. Therefore, it was a correct no-call.

However, the referees missed a key foul call late in the first overtime. LeBron should have been sent to the line with 2.9 seconds remaining in the first overtime. Wood made illegal contact with James’ left arm before blocking the ball, therefore, affecting the shot.

Here are the key findings from the report which affected both teams, via Dan Woike of the L.A. Times:

James not being awarded free throws was among other calls that did not go the Lakers’ way. Luka Doncic also should have been called for a loose ball foul on Wenyen Gabriel to end the first overtime. This happened on the same possession where Wood fouled James.

However, there were three plays that went in favor of James that should not have. Late in the fourth quarter, he should have been called for traveling rather than a jump ball. He also committed two offensive fouls in the second overtime that were not called.

While the last two-minute report can clarify foul calls or non-calls, it can also make a loss more painful than it already is. Since calls were missed in situations that could have resulted in a Lakers win, Lakers fans won’t be too happy with this report.

Darvin Ham regrets not blitzing Luka Doncic to end regulation

The Lakers failed to close out a win against the Mavericks on Thursday night. Down by three with 11 seconds left, Doncic responded with a step-back three to tie it.

The Lakers decided to not foul so the Mavs are unable to tie the game. They also did not blitz Doncic, a decision that head coach Darvin Ham admitted he regrets.

“No, we wasn’t looking to foul,” Ham said. “We needed to feel confident in the five guys we had out there defending and he did when Luka [Doncic] does and made a shot and I’m kicking myself in the butt. Need to coach a little better than that. We should have blitzed them.”

