Lakers News: New Era Releases 2022 NBA Draft Day Caps For Prospects

The 2022 NBA Draft is here and will mark a culmination of a lifetime of work for 58 players fortunate enough to be selected. One of the most memorable moments of the prospects’ lives will be taking that walk to the stage, putting on their new team’s cap, and taking a picture with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

Every year, those draft hats get a lot of attention for their design and fans everywhere look to get their favorite team’s draft day representation in hat form. New Era has been the premier company for hats across all sports for a very long time and they have now released the 2022 NBA Draft Day caps.

New Era Director of Licensed Products Todd Sokolowski spoke to the importance of the draft day cap. “It’s a simple act, putting on that team cap, but it’s the culmination of years of sweat and sacrifice to be drafted into the NBA. This is a collection that celebrates that moment and allows fans a way to express their connection to their favorite team and represent the next generation of NBA players with flair.”

All of the hats have the same overall design with an off-white base and the NBA logo on top of the city in the team colors. For the Los Angeles Lakers, this is a gold NBA logo on top of the L.A. letters in purple. That is next to the Lakers logo and the brim of the cap is solid purple.

The question for the Lakers now is whether someone will be taking that walk to put on a Lakers cap. The team currently does not have a selection in the 2022 NBA Draft, but has been open about their desire to acquire a second-round pick where they have done a great job in recent years of unearthing excellent talent.

Fans can shop the official NBA Draft collection at neweracap.com and other select retail outlets.

Khalifa Diop talks what he can bring to a team if selected in 2022 NBA Draft

If the Lakers can acquire a pick, someone they could take a long look at is international big man Khalifa Diop. The team recently worked out the Senegalese center who plays in the Spanish ACB League for Gran Canaria and he was happy with the workout.

“It was great, the intensity, the defense, we talked to everybody, our teammates,” Diop said after the workout. “The intensity, I liked it.”

Diop then spoke about what he can bring to whatever team chooses to take him. “I bring a lot of rebounds, defensive rebounding, guarding small guys one-on-one, boxing out, setting good picks and good rolls,” Diop said. “Sometimes going to a slow roll and looking for a pass, I do that good.”

While he is a relatively raw prospect, the potential there as a rim-protecting center who finishes at the rim could be exactly what the Lakers want to add to their roster.