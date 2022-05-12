Lakers News: New NBA Conference Finals MVP Trophies Named After Magic Johnson & Larry Bird
With the 2022 NBA Playoffs in full swing, the league has announced some changes to the awards and trophies that teams and players can win.

Before this, there were trophies handed out to the NBA Champions, Conference Finals Champions, and Finals MVP.

All of those awards still exist, although they have made new trophies for them. They have also added some awards in addition with there now being Conference Finals MVP trophies as well.

Those awards will begin being handed out this year and will be named after Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson in the Western Conference and Larry Bird in the Eastern Conference:

Here is a look at all of the updated trophies with the Conference Champion trophies also now being named after two legends in Bob Cousy and Oscar Robertson:

Johnson and Bird are the perfect former players to name the Conference Finals MCP trophies after considering how many times they won their respective conferences in the 1980s and met in the Finals.

The Lakers and Johnson went to the Finals nine times in an 11-year span, winning five championships, beating Bird and the Celtics twice while losing once.

Meanwhile, the Celtics and Bird won three championships and went to nine Finals.

Johnson enters bidding for Denver Broncos

Johnson’s career off the court has been just as successful as he was on it as he has gotten involved in a number of business ventures, including owning pro sports teams such as the L.A. Dodgers and Sparks.

Now, it looks like he is trying to get into the NFL as he has entered a bidding group that will try to buy the Denver Broncos.

