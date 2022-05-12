Lakers News: New NBA Conference Finals MVP Trophies Named After Magic Johnson & Larry Bird

With the 2022 NBA Playoffs in full swing, the league has announced some changes to the awards and trophies that teams and players can win.

Before this, there were trophies handed out to the NBA Champions, Conference Finals Champions, and Finals MVP.

All of those awards still exist, although they have made new trophies for them. They have also added some awards in addition with there now being Conference Finals MVP trophies as well.

Those awards will begin being handed out this year and will be named after Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson in the Western Conference and Larry Bird in the Eastern Conference:

Larry Bird and Earvin “Magic” Johnson helped define the modern NBA with their individual brilliance and team success in the 1980s. The two NBA legends are honored as the namesakes for the trophies that will now be awarded each year to the Eastern & Western Conference Finals MVPs. pic.twitter.com/9G5oiCvEfV — NBA (@NBA) May 12, 2022

Here is a look at all of the updated trophies with the Conference Champion trophies also now being named after two legends in Bob Cousy and Oscar Robertson:

The NBA today unveiled a lineup of reimagined trophies for the NBA postseason, including an evolution of the Larry O’Brien Trophy, awarded annually to the NBA champions. Learn More: https://t.co/kN7X1XYopL pic.twitter.com/F7Lyerf0J3 — NBA (@NBA) May 12, 2022

The conference champion trophies are named after two NBA legends, Bob Cousy and Oscar Robertson, for their outstanding contributions on the court and the impact they made as early presidents of the National Basketball Players Association. pic.twitter.com/VH52ZOhKD2 — NBA (@NBA) May 12, 2022

The Bill Russell Trophy 🏆 The NBA Finals MVP award, named after Bill Russell since 2009, honors a legend who won a record 11 NBA championships in 13 seasons. It is now finished completely in gold vermeil to match the Larry O’Brien Trophy. pic.twitter.com/QV0HBuzOES — NBA (@NBA) May 12, 2022

The Larry O’Brien Trophy 🏆 The evolution of the league’s championship trophy, named after Larry O’Brien since 1984, honors the NBA’s third commissioner. pic.twitter.com/OXsT9modsd — NBA (@NBA) May 12, 2022

Johnson and Bird are the perfect former players to name the Conference Finals MCP trophies after considering how many times they won their respective conferences in the 1980s and met in the Finals.

The Lakers and Johnson went to the Finals nine times in an 11-year span, winning five championships, beating Bird and the Celtics twice while losing once.

Meanwhile, the Celtics and Bird won three championships and went to nine Finals.

Johnson enters bidding for Denver Broncos

Johnson’s career off the court has been just as successful as he was on it as he has gotten involved in a number of business ventures, including owning pro sports teams such as the L.A. Dodgers and Sparks.

Now, it looks like he is trying to get into the NFL as he has entered a bidding group that will try to buy the Denver Broncos.

