Nike Announces New Kobe 8 Protro Halo Release Date Details

Sneaker giant Nike has announced that it will be debuting a new colorway for the Kobe 8 Protro shoe, one of the most popular shoes in recent history.

Vanessa Bryant, wife of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, partnered with Nike Basketball to imagine and create the Halo shoe concept and launch to celebrate Kobe’s birthday every year.

The Kobe 8 Protro Halo is a triple-white colorway that pays homage to Bryant. When the Kobe 8 was originally launched back in 2012, it was the lightest shoe in Kobe’s signature line to that point. This was not by accident as Bryant wanted a shoe that felt more like an extension of his foot.

While the classic look of the Protro remains, Nike did make some updates to the design as well as some performance ones as well. Most notable is that designers replaced the Lunarlon midsole with Nike React foam. This will help to increase comfort and responsiveness as well as making a more durable design overall. Developers also updated the herringbone traction pattern for strong grip and performance.

In terms of design updates, the sneaker includes an embroidered Swoosh on the upper, paired with an embroidered Mamba logo on the tongue.

Along with the release of the shoe, Nike will also be celebrating Bryant’s legacy by holding an elite two-day youth basketball tournament in front of Crypto.com Arena. Known as the Mamba League Invitational, this will see eight teams of the most talented high school players in L.A., both men and women, compete and will conclude with the championship game on Aug. 24, aka ‘Mamba Day.’

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro Halo will officially release on his birthday, Aug. 23, on the SNKRS app as well as through select global retailers.

Adidas to re-release Kobe Bryant’s first signature shoe

Nike isn’t the only company re-releasing signature Kobe Bryant shoes as Adidas, who signed him to his first shoe deal, is re-releasing the Lakers legend’s first signature shoe, now known as the ‘Crazy 8.’

Adidas did make some tweaks to the design which includes a combination of leather, suede and mesh in the upper as well as the ‘Feet you Wear’ logo replacing Kobe’s old No. 8. The classic black and white will be the initial release but more colorways are expected down the line as well.

The shoe has already released in Asia with a US launch expected some time in September with the expected price range being between $105 to $400 depending on the colorway.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!