Lakers News: Nike Unveils LeBron James Monopoly Board & Shoes

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is obviously known for his contributions on the basketball floor, but his impact off the court can often get overlooked.

James is now worth over a billion dollars after to starting companies and having numerous partnerships. There is not a lot left for the 39-year-old to accomplish as he nears the end of his NBA career.

However, it seems that one of the remaining collaborations left to do was with Monopoly. Nike, Monopoly and James are joining forces to create a special edition game board, via Nice Kicks:

LeBron James has a Nike LeBron special edition Monopoly board ?? pic.twitter.com/JlsBz9fgNP — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) November 13, 2024

It does not stop there as a Monopoly colorway was released for the LeBron 22s to co-exist with the special board, via Nike Basketball:

Business over pressure. Meet the LeBron XXII ‘Currency,’ @KingJames' latest collaboration with Monopoly. Lace ‘em up, and go to work. Grab yours now. — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) November 15, 2024

The Monopoly board looks to be high quality and it remains to be seen when it will be available to the public. If so, one could imagine it is going to be extremely limited quantity, perhaps even becoming a collector’s item.

Similar to his basketball accomplishments, James is now on his 22nd release of his own signature shoe and there is not many colorways left to be made. But, this Monopoly one is a creative and original approach to this signature line.

As time passes, it will be intriguing to see how these items age in terms of price. Again, James is a business man and is constantly looking for ways to grow his brand. This latest partnership goes towards that cause and the future Hall of Famer may wear the shoes in an upcoming game.

Rui Hachimura & JJ Redick note LeBron James’ mastery of basketball

During this early part of the regular season, there were signs of age from Lakers star LeBron James in terms of his production for the Lakers. However, his play through 20-plus seasons have been other worldly and it is unfair to expect that in Year 22.

But after picking up three straight triple-doubles against the Philadelphia 76ers, Toronto Raptors and Memphis Grizzlies, James silenced those skeptics. Rui Hachimura and head coach JJ Redick spoke to the star’s mastery of basketball as he continues to do everything on the floor for L.A. on a night basis.

