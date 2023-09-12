Lakers News: Novak Djokovic Shows Appreciation For LeBron James’ Career Longevity

When Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James came into the league, the amount of media coverage and attention was one of a kind. James is arguably the most talented prospect that the NBA has ever seen, but not sure many predicted him to still be playing at this high of a level 20 seasons in.

The amount of regular season, postseason and Finals games that James has played throughout his illustrious career would be taxing and take a toll on average NBA players. But, the Ohio native has defied the odds and that’s due to him taking miraculous care of his body from season to season.

However, the four-time champion contemplated retirement this past postseason after getting swept in the Western Conference Finals by the champion Denver Nuggets. It was hard to imagine James retiring when it felt like he had a lot left to give to the game but made fans realize that he is coming to the tail end of his career.

Tennis star Novak Djokovic has also had a successful career, recently winning the US Open Final for his record 24th Grand Slam tournament. After the win, Djokovic commended James for his career longevity and be able to maintain a high level of play heading into his 21st season.

“I mean, I know I’m not the only one. I know there is a lot of great champions in different sports that thrive on this kind of approach to perfect themselves, their approach, their game, their performance, their recovery, every single day. On and on. That’s why LeBron James still keeps going at his age, or Tom Brady, you know, greats like that, that are inspiring,” Djokovic said. “That’s basically it. You know, it’s a constant, evolving process of me trying to implement certain things that will give me an edge over the young guns.”

Game recognizes game as Djokovic has dominated tennis throughout his entire career and also paid homage to the late, great Kobe Bryant after clinching his 24th Grand Slam win.

The two athletes are no strangers to success in their respective sports and it is something to behold and appreciate before they decide to hang it up. It is cool to see Djokovic get inspiration from James and Brady, who have paved the way for still being effective in your sport despite age.

With Djokovic clinching another tournament win, the NBA season is drawing near and the hope is for James to bring another championship to the Lakers despite being 38-years-old.

James ready to commit to final Olympics with Team USA in 2024

After Team USA finished the FIBA World Cup with no medal, playing for the USA Olympic team is now gaining some traction from stars. When James finishes his 21st season, it is being reported that he might be committing to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

