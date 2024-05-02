Lakers News: Nuggets’ Jamal Murray Thankful For Battles With LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers gave the Denver Nuggets everything they could handle in their first round playoff series. LeBron James and Anthony Davis did it all, but ultimately it was Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray coming through when it mattered most to give the Nuggets the series victory in five games.

Murray, in particular, doomed the Lakers, hitting a buzzer-beater to give Denver the victory in Game 2, and then ending the series with a game-winning jumper with just seconds to go in Game 5. And for Murray, doing so against LeBron made it mean a little more.

LeBron and Murray had their moments going at each other throughout the series, but the Nuggets guard has a ton of respect. Following Game 5, Murray reflected on being a James fan growing up and how amazing it is to now have these battles with the Lakers superstar.

“I remember when I was a little kid and he was playing against Orlando and he was in Cleveland, I was wearing his jersey. My barber is my dad’s best friend and he got me a jersey for my birthday or whatever and I was trying to remember a time to where I could wear it. And I remember wearing the jersey while he was playing against Orlando and he hit that shot with one second left.

“I just remember talking to my dad and I’m a little kid so I don’t know much and I’m just like ‘There’s no way they’re gonna win, there’s no way they’re gonna win.’ I just remember him catching it and hitting it and I remember just being out of breath like I just got punched in the gut like I didn’t know how to react. He’s been one of my favorite players from time and it’s just a pleasure to go against him.

“He makes you think during the game. He’s still a physically dominant guy out there, but he makes you think the game and the reads and the passes and his timing is great. He’s super athletic on top of that. You guys know LeBron man, it’s a pleasure to go against him and it’s a lot of fun obviously to get the win too. But yea he blocked me a couple times. I think I made a couple layups over him during the series and I was like ‘Go get it, go get it.’ And he blocked me on one and he blocked my dunk I think one of the games too so it’s just fun to have that kinda back-and-forth with one of the greats.”

After 21 years in the NBA, LeBron is now facing players who grew up watching him in his early years, which is pretty insane to think about. But Murray is someone who embraces that challenge and LeBron is always going to give everything he has when he’s on the court for the Lakers.

That battle led to some great moments between the two, but there is always nothing but love and respect at the end of the day and the Lakers and Nuggets are sure to meet again down the line so these two can continue their battles.

Relationship with LeBron James and Lakers owner Jeanie Buss ‘better than ever’

Of course the two facing off on the court is contingent on LeBron James returning to the Lakers for another year, which is currently in question. But one thing that isn’t is his relationship with the franchise overall.

A recent report stated that the relationship between LeBron and Lakers owner Jeanie Buss is ‘better than ever’ and if James is locked in with the top of the organization, it would make a return more likely.

