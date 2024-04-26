Lakers News: Nuggets’ Michael Malone Praises LeBron James’ Longevity

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James showed that today’s superstars can enjoy longer careers than their predecessors as he was one of the best players in the league during the 2023-24 season despite being its oldest player.

James turned back the clock in Year 21, leading the Lakers back to the postseason though the team faces a 0-3 deficit after losing at home to the Denver Nuggets. James has done just about everything he can to will Los Angeles to wins, but Denver plays a near-flawless style of basketball that is tough for any team to overcome.

Working against James is Nuggets head coach Michael Malone who knows him well during their time together on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Malone is one of the best tacticians in the NBA today and has found ways to fluster James and the rest of the Laker roster.

However, Malone praised James’ longevity before Game 3 and spoke highly about his work ethic.

“You can see it from afar, just as a fan of the game, just how he continues to defy, 21 years in the league and he’s still doing what he’s doing,” Malone said. “I can remember a lot of guys that played a lot of years into their career in the league, but not at the level that LeBron James has done.

“The fact that he continues to find ways to improve his game, a career-high from the 3-point line this year, and when you see him in transition and his ability to change ends of the floor, it’s just truly a marvel to watch what he’s doing and continues to do. Obviously he puts a lot of time into his body, into his craft and that’s why he’ll go down as one of the greatest players to ever play.”

Malone understands what James means to the game of basketball and can appreciate greatness even in the midst of a postseason series.

While Malone’s comments about James illustrate his respect for the King, Los Angeles appears to be drawing dead as they head into an elimination opportunity for Denver in Game 4 on Saturday.

LeBron James slams replay center after overturned foul call on D’Angelo Russell in Game 2

The Lakers’ best chance to win a game this series might end up being Game 2 where they took a 20-point lead in the second half before collapsing. It felt like L.A. was getting the short end of the stick from an officiating standpoint, especially after a foul on D’Angelo Russell was overturned after a replay.

LeBron James was not happy with the decision and slammed the NBA’s replay center following the heartbreaking Game 2 loss.

