Lakers News: On World Basketball Day, JJ Redick Explains Why He Loves The Sport

The Los Angeles Lakers knew there was going to be some risk hiring JJ Redick to become their next head coach as he’s never coached at any level before.

Redick was brought in to help bridge the current era and the next one post-LeBron James and so far he’s done a solid job given the circumstances. Despite some injuries and a lack of high-end talent, Redick’s got the Lakers playing good basketball toward the end of December.

Recently, the Lakers were able to put together a strong two-way performance against the Sacramento Kings which Redick called his favorite win of the 2024-25 season so far. It’s an encouraging sign for Redick and the group as the team recently experienced a rough stretch but are seemingly turning things around.

Ahead of Los Angeles’ rematch against Sacramento, Redick explained why he loves the game of basketball to celebrate World Basketball Day, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

“People,” Redick said.” “That’s what makes basketball great. It’s a game that requires cooperation and chemistry and sacrifice and communication and what basketball has given to me is a great lifestyle. It’s given me a competitive outlet, it’s given me outside of my family the most meaning in my life. The reason is because of people and relationships that I’ve had with teammates, coaches and now players. It’s why I love the game because it’s a team sport and it requires so much of each other to make it work.”

Like any job or hobby, basketball is a business that revolves around people and relationships and Redick clearly understands how important it is to be able to build strong relationships with others. Throughout his playing career, Redick got the opportunity to meet and work with numerous individuals and it sounds like he’s cherishing those moments now as he transitions into being a head coach.

So far, Redick’s been able to win over the locker room with his communication style and that in itself is a boon for a team that’s laden with young players and veterans. While there’s still a lot of work left to do, Redick is on the right track and it appears the Lakers made a great hire.

JJ Redick gives opinion on lower NBA ratings

Prior to being a head coach, JJ Redick served as an analyst on ESPN and had his own podcast. As such, he’s well-versed in issues regarding the league and he offered an insightful response on the NBA’s declining ratings.

