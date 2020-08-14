Lakers News: Orange County Declares Aug. 24 As ‘Kobe Bryant Day’

The year 2020 has been so eventful that Kobe Bryant’s tragic death seems like a very distant reality. The Los Angeles Lakers legend, his daughter Gianna, and seven other passengers died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., on Jan. 26, rocking the world of sports.

But thanks to Orange County supervisors, Bryant’s memory will soon be, and forever stay, commemorated. The county officially declared Aug. 24 as “Kobe Bryant Day.”

The date represents the two jersey numbers — 8 and 24 — the Black Mamba wore during his illustrious 20-year career with the Lakers and which are retired in the Staples Center rafters. It also occurs the day after Bryant’s birthday, which would have been his 42nd this year.

Orange County Board of Supervisors voted on the resolution and its decision was unanimous. The five-time NBA champion will now be celebrated on the day in two California counties after L.A. City Council honored Bryant in a similar fashion following his retirement four years ago.

“A treasured member of our Orange County community, Kobe Bryant was the basketball legend that inspired so many young men and women to pursue their dreams and never give up,” Chairwoman Michelle Steel said.

“I’m proposing August 24 to be dedicated to the memory of Kobe Bryant, and all that he brought to Orange County community, which to strive to live by his words of encouraging those around us to never give up on their dreams. The most important thing is to try and inspire people so that they can be great in whatever they want to do.”

Last week, Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker paid his own tribute to the Lakers legend. After a 114-99 victory over the Indiana Pacers, the fifth-year guard came out for a post-game interview wearing a Bryant jersey. He also said he thought about the 18-time All-Star every day.

Davis shares a milestone with Bryant

Bryant’s name came up in the Orlando bubble previously came up when Anthony Davis secured a place in Lakers history thanks to his dominating performance in the 116-108 victory over the Utah Jazz.

Davis scored 23 before halftime, recording more than 20 points in the first half for the 20th time this season — becoming the first Laker to do so since Bryant in 2013.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!