Lakers News Outlet LakersNation Reaches a Major Milestone with YouTube

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: LakersNation.com YouTube Channel Surpasses 400,000 Subscribers, Launches New “Lakers Point Spread Show”

Los Angeles, California: MediumLarge LLC today announced that LakersNation.com, the Los Angeles Lakers news outlet, has seen a major milestone in its YouTube following: The channel has surpassed 400,000 subscribers. This is an important moment in the growth of the company and its mission to be the top online destination of Lakers fans, providing Lakers postgame information and Lakers highlights.

“Surpassing 400,000 subscribers has been a goal of ours as we bring the community that is Lakers Nation together”, says LN host Trevor Lane. “We strive to connect with our audience as we, together, ride the highs and lows of Lakers fandom. This milestone reflects the amazing response we’ve received.”

This news comes thanks to several key initiatives for LakersNation.com’s YouTube channel, including:

A live Lakers postgame show that allows fans to join Lakers Nation hosts and chat about the happenings of each game, streamed across LN’s social channels and published in podcast format as well.

Consistent updates on all of the latest breaking Lakers news with experts providing a detailed analysis.

Host Trevor Lane’s move into a full-time role to further the growth of the company’s video and audio offerings.

Additionally, LakersNation.com is launching a new show on the channel, called “The Lakers Point Spread Show”. The show will be hosted by Mark Gunnels and will focus on providing analysis of the various Lakers betting odds and other NBA odds on Lakers game days.

Gunnels will also provide opinion-based segments for the channel that will help round out the company’s Lakers video coverage.

Under the Medium Large umbrella, the company also features the NBA Front Office YouTube channel, hosted by Trevor Lane and salary cap expert Keith Smith, as well as the DodgerBlue.com YouTube channel with hosts Matthew Moreno, Jeff Spiegel, and Daniel Starkand.

About Medium Large, LLC (ML): MediumLarge.la is a sports media company based in Tustin, California. Founded in 2011, ML generates more than 2 million monthly sessions and engages with over 5 million social media followers across multiple platforms including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The ML brand family includes more than ten web properties, including LakersNation.com, DodgerBlue.com. and NHLrumors.com and is a popular source of breaking news, analysis, and sports rumors that have generated more than 1 billion page views since inception.