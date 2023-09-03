Lakers News: Pacers’ Myles Turner Believes Anthony Davis’ Footwork Is Underappreciated

Leading up to training camp of the 2022-23 season, it was no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers were looking for a trade partner for guard Russell Westbrook. The one team that was prevalent was the Indiana Pacers, a tanking team that has the ability to move off older players to get salary cap relief at the end of the season.

Just before training camp started, it was rumored that the Pacers would take back Westbrook for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield if L.A. included both of its 2027 and 2029 first-round pick unprotected. That price was too steep for Rob Pelinka, however, and ultimately a deal never came to fruition.

During the time of those rumors, it was intriguing to envision Anthony Davis and Turner playing alongside one another. The defensive potential could have been something special in addition to Turner’s ability to step out and shoot 3-pointers to provide spacing. While the trade didn’t happen, Turner showed appreciation toward Davis, commending his footwork:

The Footwork Is Very Under Appreciated! https://t.co/VDgo42Zzkp — Myles Turner (@Original_Turner) August 31, 2023

Davis averaged 25.9 points, a career-high 12.5 rebounds and two blocks in 2022-23 while shooting a career-high 56.3% from the field. There is always a mixed dialogue surrounding the Lakers star, whether he is the No. 1 guy moving forward, how he can’t stay on the floor, etc.

But prior to the league shutting down in 2020, the Milwaukee Bucks and Lakers played in L.A. and it was viewed as Davis versus Giannis Antetokoumpo, fighting for the best big-man title. It is not debatable that Davis struggled the next two seasons to stay on the floor but he has made up some ground with his stellar performance this season, especially in the postseason where he was a defensive juggernaut averaging 3.1 blocks a game.

Heading into the 2023-24 season, Davis has some lofty expectations and we will see if he lives up to them after signing a record-breaking extension to stay in L.A. long-term. Regardless though, it is good to see him getting some recognition from his peers like Turner.

Hawks guard Trae Young continues to be on radar

There have been some names thrown out this summer for the Lakers, one being Antetokoumpo and another being Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young. It is rumored that L.A. has Young on their radar depending on how the situation pans out in Atlanta, so that will be something to monitor moving forward.

