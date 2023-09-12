Lakers News: Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. Wears Custom Kobe Bryant Cleats Vs. Dodgers

One undisputed fact that has been evident since the tragic death of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant has been his reach beyond the basketball world. Players from all sports all around the world have, at one time or another, paid tribute to the late legend. This includes the L.A. Dodgers and Major League Baseball, and now includes San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr.

The Dodgers recently did a Bryant tribute night instead of their usual annual Lakers Night at Dodger Stadium. They had the Bryant family play a role in the pregame ceremonies, including Natalia Bryant throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.

And now, with the Padres in L.A. for a three-game set, Tatis has decided to do his own tribute in the form on cleats, according to Action Network’s Darren Rovell:

Fernando Tatis Jr. to wear custom Air Jordan Kobe tribute shoes for Padres series against the Dodgers this week. Cleats have 4,750 crystals, which were carefully placed one by one. Custom by @stadiumck. pic.twitter.com/7QvLUuCEow — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 11, 2023

Even though Tatis is a featured player in the ongoing Padres-Dodgers rivalry, his cleats are a remarkable tribute to the late Lakers legend. The purple and gold coloring stands out thanks to the 4,750 hand-placed crystals. The No. 8 and No. 24 on the back of each shoe are a particularly nice touch as well.

The respect for Bryant goes beyond any rivalry or city in other sports. Tatis is guaranteed to receive boos when he steps up to the plate at Dodger Stadium throughout the week, but he still made sure to do what he can to show respect to a Los Angeles great.

Novak Djokovic shows appreciation for LeBron James

Another L.A. superstar that inspires athletes regardless of the sport or location is LeBron James. James, entering his 21st NBA season, was the recent inspiration for US Open champion Novak Djokovic. The tennis star won his 24th grand slam, a record in men’s tennis.

“I mean, I know I’m not the only one. I know there is a lot of great champions in different sports that thrive on this kind of approach to perfect themselves, their approach, their game, their performance, their recovery, every single day. On and on. That’s why LeBron James still keeps going at his age, or Tom Brady, you know, greats like that, that are inspiring,” Djokovic said. “That’s basically it. You know, it’s a constant, evolving process of me trying to implement certain things that will give me an edge over the young guns.”

