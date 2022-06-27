Lakers News: Paris Bass To Play For Summer League Team

The Los Angeles Lakers’ Summer League team is already beginning to take shape as the franchise looks for young talent that they could potentially develop.

The likes of Alex Caruso and Austin Reaves impressed during Summer League stints with both ultimately earning contracts with the team, so the Lakers are looking for the next versions.

Some spots on the Lakers’ Summer League team are already known. The Lakers selected guard Max Christie in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft while also signing guard Scotty Pippen Jr. and sharpshooter Cole Swider to two-way contacts following the draft. Additionally Shareef O’Neal, son of Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal, will also reportedly be on the roster.

Another spot on the Lakers’ Summer League team is apparently accounted for as well as forward Paris Bass, who spent time with the South Bay Lakers of the G-League, will be with the Lakers in Las Vegas, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

Forward Paris Bass, who spent time with both the Phoenix Suns and the South Bay Lakers last season, will play for the Los Angeles Lakers summer league team in Las Vegas, his agent Daniel Hazan of Hazan Sports Management told ESPN — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) June 27, 2022

Bass spent a couple of weeks with the Phoenix Suns this season in January, but the majority of his year was spent with the South Bay Lakers in the G-League. He is exactly the type of big, athletic wing that the NBA is predicated on these days at 6’8″ and 200 pounds. In 26 games with South Bay, Bass averaged 17.3 points, 7 rebounds and 1.4 steals.

There is definitely some potential there for Bass, but one area he will need to improve on is his ouside shooting as he knocked down just 31% from 3-point range last season.

The Summer League is a chance for players to shine and really get a chance to showcase to teams what they could bring to the table and Bass will have that opportunity with the Lakers. At the very least, a strong showing could see Bass receive a training camp invite to really show the Lakers what he can do.

Pelinka praises Pippen Jr.’s competitiveness in pre-draft workout with Lakers

Of the known players who will be on the Lakers’ Summer League team, Pippen may be the most intriguing. Son of Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, the Vanderbilt guard was a two-time All-SEC First Team selection and led the conference in scoring. But Rob Pelinka was more impressed with his defensive intensity when he worked out.

“Scotty Pippen Jr., who is just a tenacious defensive-minded kid that is gonna compete every night he plays and I think will really change the complexity of camp because I know he’s gonna compete for a position and play hard and we just loved his attitude when he came here and worked out.

