Lakers News: Patrick Beverley Looking To Take Up LeBron James’ Recovery Process

Patrick Beverley hasn’t been with the Los Angeles Lakers for long, but he’s already making his presence felt.

Beverley brings a certain attitude and edge, and that was apparent in his introductory press conference. The point guard showed his feistiness when he said LeBron James and Anthony Davis would be playing with him as opposed to vice versa, though he quickly emphasized he’s looking forward to working with the two superstars.

James in particular has been a role model for Beverley and he singled out his durability as one thing he’d love to learn more from him about, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“He’s been in this league since he was a baby. 37, 36, 37…I don’t know the exact age but his durability to be able to play at a high level season in and season out, preseason, playoffs. If I could learn anything I can kind of…whatever that recovery process is with him and take that up. But obviously, he’s done things and been places that kids dream about going to and being so as much as I can soak up from him. Not only him, though. AD, Russ…whatever you can soak up from those type of players I mean I don’t think does nothing but help you.”

As for his feelings on the team, Beverley proclaimed that no team in the playoffs would be able to match up with them:

“I mean, who doesn’t, right? You’re talking about GOAT status, but not only him you’re talking about GOAT status all the way across. I know you guys are fans of basketball, but I’m really like…this is all I know, this is my life. We’re a matchup problem. We’re a matchup problem for anybody, and in order for us to be a matchup problem you have to get to the playoffs. Playoffs are all matchups, and we’re a matchup for everybody across the board. And we know that. So our business is just getting to the playoffs and when we get to the playoffs, the guys…all that polarizing figures now you guys take us where we gotta go. That’s the mindset.”

James and Davis are a formidable pairing that most teams have to scheme around, so Beverley has a point there. However, it remains to be seen if he and the rest of the roster are enough to get the Purple and Gold back on top.

Darvin Ham happy with roster, unsure how minutes will shake out

Beverley is the perfect addition for head coach Darvin Ham, who has spoken several times about the importance defense.

After trading for Beverley, Ham said he’s happy with the current roster though he did admit he’s unsure how the minutes situation will play out with so many feasible options.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!