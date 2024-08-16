Lakers News: Patrick Beverley Makes Surprising Comment About Darvin Ham

Being an NBA head coach is an extremely difficult job, especially so when it is your first time in that role. For Darvin Ham, having to coach a Los Angeles Lakers team with championship expectations led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the pressure to succeed is even greater than normal.

Ham had his ways that he thought would best help the team, and while there were some ups and downs, the Lakers ultimately decided to part ways with him after two seasons. There are certainly some things Ham would have done differently now that he looks back, and he was apparently willing to admit to those in a conversation with former Lakers guard Patrick Beverley.

In the latest episode of The Pat Bev Pod, Beverley revealed that Ham approached him while they were both in Las Vegas, and the former Lakers coach apologized to him for not listening about the lack of practices the team was having:

It takes a lot for a coach to admit when he was wrong. Respect 🫡 pic.twitter.com/dUkigtFIyC — Pat Bev Pod (@PatBevPod) August 15, 2024

It was a very thin line that Ham had to balance, and Beverley admitted that there was a lot on his plate. Ham felt the need to prioritize health and keeping his veteran stars as fresh as possible for a playoff run, but it was at the expense of building needed chemistry and cohesiveness, as the Lakers needed more practice time to gel properly.

The fact that Ham was even willing to admit this says a lot about him as a person and would seem to bode well for his chances should he get another head coaching opportunity. It is important to learn from your mistakes and grow overall, and the fact that Ham is going out of his way to apologize to former players, as opposed to blaming the Lakers or anyone else for his faults, is a beautiful thing.

Former Lakers coach Darvin Ham to return to Milwaukee Bucks as assistant

Following his release from the Lakers, Darvin Ham could have chosen to take a little time off before jumping back into coaching, but he is instead doing the opposite and returning to the place he left to come to L.A. in the first place.

Ham will join Doc Rivers’ staff as the lead assistant with the Milwaukee Bucks, where he spent five seasons before taking the Lakers job. Many felt he might join Mike Budenholzer’s staff in Phoenix, as he was a longtime assistant under him in Atlanta and Milwaukee, but Ham decided that joining the Bucks was the best move for him.