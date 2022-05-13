Lakers News: Patrick Beverley Names LeBron James As Superstar He’d Like To Play With

For the better part of the past decade, one of the most divisive figures in professional basketball has been Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Patrick Beverley.

Whether he was with the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, or his current stint in Minnesota, Beverley has been both beloved by those he plays with and despised by many opponents.

Along the way, Beverley has undoubtedly had plenty of games and competitive moments with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, especially during his time with the Clippers as the games between the two sides were always extremely intense. But despite going at each other’s throats time and time again, Beverley apparently wouldn’t mind being on the side of LeBron at some point.

According to NBA on ESPN, Beverley named James as the superstar he would most like to play with one day:

Could we see Bron and Pat Bev on the same team some day? 👀 pic.twitter.com/4L7453mFVn — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 12, 2022

Beverley would seem to be the ideal guard to put next to James. He remains a tenacious perimeter defender and while he may have lost a step, still can come through with big plays in the biggest moments. He also turned himself into a respectable 3-point shooter who is never afraid of the moment and shoots the ball with confidence. Not to mention his energy and passion always permeate the rest of the team he is on.

If Beverley were to join LeBron, it likely won’t be for next season barring a trade as he signed a one-year, $13 million extension with the Timberwolves that will keep him there through 2023. This does mean, however, that he and James will both be free agents next summer and he could conceivably make this scenario happen.

Beverley has undoubtedly had his controversial moments throughout his career, but it has often been seen in the NBA that stars like to have the players they battled with the most as their teammates, much like Kobe Bryant did with Metta World Peace and Matt Barnes. If Beverley has his wish, he could eventually follow that same path with LeBron.

LeBron James ‘in a good place’ with Lakers owner Jeanie Buss

The question for James is whether he will be in Los Angeles beyond the 2023 season when his contract expires and he will be free to go wherever he wants. The disappointment of the last two Lakers seasons has been rough, but for the time being, it sounds like LeBron still believes in the franchise.

The latest reports are that LeBron and owner Jeanie Buss are in a good place and the Lakers superstar still believes they can turn things around with some minor tweaks. LeBron wants to be with the Lakers, and considering how well he played this season, the Lakers want him around as well.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!