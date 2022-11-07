Lakers News: Patrick Beverley To Miss Second Straight Game Against Jazz With Illness
So far, Patrick Beverley hasn’t quite been the player the Los Angeles Lakers were hoping for when they traded for him in the summer.

Beverley has been a vocal leader and good teammate per usual, but his play on the court has left much to be desired. The veteran guard is only shooting 22.7 percent from beyond the arc and has seen his minutes dwindle each passing game in favor of other options on the bench.

Unfortunately for the Lakers, a flu bug seems to be going around the locker room as several players have been dealing will illness. Beverley was forced to miss the loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers and is not feeling well enough to return for the second end of their back-to-back against the Utah Jazz.

Kendrick Nunn drew the start in place of Beverley and he was a complete non-factor as he failed to score in his 18 minutes. Russell Westbrook’s move to the bench has reinvigorated himself and the team in his minutes, but the Lakers are sorely missing another shot-creator and playmaker whenever he or LeBron James is off the floor.

Fortunately, Beverley shouldn’t have to miss extended time and when available is still a solid defensive presence. The Lakers have struggled to put together complete games through their first nine contests, but getting Beverley back would help with their backcourt depth.

Unfortunately, the Jazz are going to present a tough challenge as they showed in their first tilt when they got nearly anything they wanted offensively against the Lakers. Los Angeles needs a win to recapture some positive momentum, but face a steep climb especially without Beverley.

Anthony Davis says back is improving, plans to play in back-to-back

Anthony Davis has been dealing with a back issue dating previously to the preseason but has appeared to look stronger each game. Davis confirmed as much, revealing that he’s feeling better every day and is planning on playing against the Jazz after playing on the first end of their back-to-back.

