Lakers News: Pau Gasol Closes Hall Of Fame Speech With Inspiring Message

Los Angeles Lakers star Pau Gasol was officially enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last weekend, cementing his legacy as both one of the greatest power forwards the game has ever seen, but also a figurehead in Lakers history.

But beyond his legacy on the court, Gasol has built an equally strong legacy off of it. He has done meaningful work in the community, built long-lasting friendships and, most notably, formed a lifelong bond with Kobe Bryant and his family. That relationship transcends the tragic passing of Bryant and his daughter Gianna in 2020, as he continues to be family to Vanessa Bryant and her three daughters.

So, in typical Gasol fashion, he used his Hall of Fame induction speech to spread a more important message about being a good human and making a positive impact on a world that has been very good to him.

“To whom much is given, much is required. I truly believe it,” Gasol said. “Those values, the pursuit of excellence, the drive to succeed, the love of family, the recognition to give back, the power of empathy: instilled by my parents, both working in healthcare, honed by Kobe, always wanting to be extraordinary and epic; and encouraged and supported by my beautiful wife and family. They’re the reason I’m committed to working to make a bigger difference in our world. And I want to encourage you all to continue to find ways to join efforts, to team up, so our impact can be much larger. We have a unique opportunity to do so. Thank you all very much. Muchas gracias.”

Gasol’s game reflects the kind of person he is. While he shines simply by playing the game the way he does, he had a unique ability to lift up those around him and elevate the way others played.

He is living his life in the exact same way. Gasol has long been lauded for his kindness and selflessness off the court by just about anyone who has come into contact with him.

Gasol puts Nowitzki, Garnett and Duncan in top 10

During his Hall of Fame availability, Gasol was asked to name his top 10 players of all time. He took the opportunity to shine a spotlight on three players who he believes helped him get to where he is now. Those three are Dirk Nowitzki, Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan.

He said that those three power forwards not only inspired some of what he did with their style of play, but they also pushed him to be better by their level of play.

