Lakers News: Pau Gasol Enjoyed Olympic Experience; Congratulates USA Basketball For Winning Gold Medal

Since retiring, Los Angeles Lakers two-time champion Pau Gasol has remained involved in the world of basketball. He occasionally appears at games in L.A. and now with the 2024 Olympics taking place, Gasol participated in a number of events as an IOC member. That included watching the gold medal game between the United States and France and giving the players their medals.

Dating back to his playing days, Gasol and his brother Marc were two massive contributors to Spain and turned them into medal contenders during FIBA play. The had legendary battles against Team USA during those times.

Now as a spectator, Gasol relished in his memories as a player being a part of the medal ceremony. Seeing how USA went up against the host country in France with a gold medal on the line, the atmosphere was other worldly.

That is something he pointed out on social media as he sat in Bercy Arena while congratulating Team USA for winning gold and France for taking home silver:

I will always remember this final and taking part in the medal ceremony!! The atmosphere at the Bercy Arena was unreal, congrats @FRABasketball and especially @usabasketball for the gold! #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/jq2oK0K5bo — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) August 10, 2024

Another driving factor in bringing a gold medal back home was the game took place on Aug. 10, 2024. These are three numbers that Lakers legend Kobe Bryant wore and also won two gold medals in. Gasol took the time to acknowledge his teammate as that date had become a meaningful one:

Knowing how competitive Bryant was and how much he would want to win a gold medal, he had to have been pleased with Team USA getting the job done. Gasol also saw that firsthand as Bryant ran through him to send a message during a USA-Spain matchup in the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

This time around, it was another Lakers great in LeBron James led the United States in an undefeated run in Paris. There is always a target on Team USA’s back given how much talent is on their team each time FIBA play rolls around, and James led the way and earned MVP honors.

But, regardless, it was great to see how USA handled adversity and ultimately paid off due to having experienced players like James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant.

Pau Gasol takes part in torch ceremony at 2024 Olympics

An integral part of the Olympics is the opening ceremony to kick off the games, featuring iconic athletes from each participating country. Despite being retired, Pau Gasol took part in the torch ceremony as he represented Spain as an IOC member.

