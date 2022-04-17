Lakers News: Pau Gasol Exploring NBA Role, Has Been Working With Warriors

Six months into his retirement from professional basketball, former Los Angeles Lakers star Pau Gasol is looking for a new way to contribute to the NBA world. After a Hall of Fame-level career — 18 years in the NBA and four years in Spain — Gasol remains an incredible basketball mind.

Of course, Lakers fans are anxiously awaiting his inevitable jersey retirement ceremony. There are very few players in the storied Lakers franchise that have meant more to fans than Gasol. Even since leaving the Lakers in 2014, his support of the team — and the family of Kobe Bryant following his tragic death — has carried significant weight among fans.

So as Gasol enters the next phase of his life, he believes to have found a role with the Golden State Warriors as he looks to get back involved in the NBA. He spoke about this on J.J. Redick’s “The Old Man and the Three” Podcast:

“I’m exploring a potential role with a team. I’ve been going a little bit under the radar with the Warriors, and they’ve kind of opened their doors for me to come in and be part of meetings, see the guys a little bit, and talk to some of the guys.”

For Gasol, this is an incredible opportunity to move into a coaching or front office role. Gasol’s knowledge of the game is well-documented, so being able to pass that intelligence down to a new generation of players is a perfect transition for the Lakers great.

On the Lakers’ side, it’s likely disappointing for fans that he will not be joining the Purple and Gold in a similar role. Obviously, Gasol did not say whether or not he was offered a role with the Lakers or if he even attempted to find one.

The Lakers have rightfully received plenty of criticism for the way they run their organization, in part due to the insistence on only hiring those within the Lakers family. It’s probable that if Gasol wanted to work for the Lakers, a role would be available for him.

Perhaps Marc Gasol’s rocky tenure in L.A. could be a contributing factor as to why his brother chose to work for the Warriors. But this is purely speculation, and the Warriors may have been simply a better opportunity.

Frank Vogel endorses Jason Kidd for Coach of the Year

Jason Kidd is another former Lakers staff member who has found success elsewhere, as his Dallas Mavericks are close to securing home-court advantage in the first round of the NBA playoff picture.

Following a blowout loss to the Mavericks, Lakers coach Frank Vogel endorsed Kidd for Coach of the Year.

“I think he should be the Coach of the Year. I’m not saying that to get him fired. I know there’s always the jinx with that. I say that out of nothing but love,” Vogel said following the Lakers’ loss in Dallas.

“But he has done a phenomenal job here and I think the way they’re defending, the way that they’re playing team basketball he’s always been as a player and as a head coach really someone that preaches the extra pass. The way these guys play together is a big part of their success so far this season and no surprise that he’s done a great job.”

