Lakers News: Pau Gasol Golfs With Natalia, Spends Time With Bryant Family

Through tragedy, the real side of people is eventually revealed and the unfortunate and tragic loss of Kobe Bryant earlier this year has brought to light just how amazing of a person his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Pau Gasol is.

It was always known the two were close, but Gasol’s actions since that awful event has shown the world what it means to be not just a friend, but a brother.

Pau has not only made time to check in be with Bryant’s family including his wife Vanessa and daughters Natalia, Bianka, and Capri, but he even named his own first daughter after Gianna, who also passed away in the helicopter crash.

Halloween weekend was no different as Gasol and his wife and daughter linked up with the Bryant family for a “Star Wars” themed costume with Gasol of course playing the role of Chewbacca.

But it wasn’t just about costumes as Gasol went golfing with Natalia

Gasol’s level of friendship and love for the Bryant family truly cannot be understated. It is extremely difficult for a family to go through a tragic event like the one the Bryants dealt with, losing not just a husband and father, but a child, daughter, and sister who had yet to really begin her life.

However, having someone like Gasol around, taking the time out of his extremely busy life to not just check in but spend quality time with them is something that can’t be measured. There is nothing that will ever bring Kobe or Gianna back, but Pau seems determined to make sure the Bryant family is able to have as great a life as possible through the tragedy.

Gasol Names Newborn After Kobe’s Daughter Gianna Bryant

Gasol and his wife Catherine recently welcomed in their first child, a lovely daughter named Elisabet Gianna Gasol. If that middle name rings a bell it is because it was the name of Kobe’s daughter who also tragically passed in the helicopter crash.

For Gasol to pay tribute to Gianna with his first child shows the caliber of person that he is. Furthermore, Vanessa is the godmother of Elisabet.

