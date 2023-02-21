Lakers News: Pau Gasol ‘Honored’ To Receive First-Ever Bob Lanier Community Impact Award
(Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

It’s going to be a special year for Pau Gasol, who is set to see his jersey retired by the Los Angeles Lakers next month.

Gasol was one of the leaders on the Lakers’ teams that won back-to-back championships in 2009 and 2010, cementing his legacy as one of the best players to suit up for the purple and gold. The Spaniard was beloved by the fanbase and he continues to be even after retirement.

After hanging up his sneakers for good, Gasol has turned to other ventures like community service and helping those in need. For his efforts off the court, Gasol was awarded the first-ever Bob Lanier Community Impact Award.

Gasol was honored during this past All-Star Weekend and expressed how thankful he was to be the recipient of the award, via his Twitter account

The Laker legend was given an opportunity to speak at the awards ceremony where he urged others to use their platforms to inspire others, via NBA:

There aren’t enough words to describe how thoughtful and genuine a person Gasol is, doing everything in his power to act as a role model for everyone around the world. Outside of his community work, Gasol has also been a strong supporter of women’s basketball so it was no surprise that he was also awarded the 2023 Kobe & Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award.

When it comes to ambassadors of the game of basketball, Gasol stands near the top and his work deserves to be celebrated as the league is lucky to have had someone like him.

Pau Gasol says Kobe Bryant is always with him

During their time with the Lakers, Gasol and Bryant grew as close as brothers. Their relationship both on and off the floor was beautiful to see, and Gasol continues to lean on their strong bond as he recently said that Bryant is always on his mind and in his heart.

